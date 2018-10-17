Charles Barkley reveals the one thing that can stop the Warriors (Hint: it's not another NBA team)

We didn't need Charles Barkley to tell us that no one is stopping the Golden State Warriors from winning a third straight NBA title this season, but the man just has a way of conveying that message better than the rest of us. On the NBA's opening night, Barkley revealed the one thing that could possibly stop them on TNT, and it was a typically hilarious Chuck answer.

RELATED: Charles Barkley on Family Feud is must-see TV

"Hurricanes, tornadoes, snowstorms, man-made stuff. Something man-made. Chernobyl," said Barkley, before being interrupted by Shaq and Kenny, then adding, "Typhoons."

His take is unfortunately quite accurate, and it came on the night Golden State received their championship rings and then opened with a 108-100 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here's the full clip:

Good to see Chuck already in peak form, picking up right where he left off last season, a year that included him saying he wanted to punch Draymond Green in the face , hilariously explaining trickle-down economics , laughing his ass off with Shaq over the alleged "fight" between the Clippers and Rockets and of course, the time he (jokingly) threatened to punch Isaiah Thomas' child in his left eye for calling Shaq fat. This was far from Chuck's only highlight of the past 24 hours. Barkley joined "The Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday and had some choice words for Kevin Durant:

Ouch. The daggers are coming early and often.

Let's hope Chuck saves some gold for the rest of the season, because it's going to be a long one.

RELATED: Charles Barkley threatens to throw a chicken wing at Shaq's "fat-a**" in awkward postgame moment