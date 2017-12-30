Isaiah Thomas' kid hilariously calls Shaq fat, and Shaq and Charles Barkley were having none of it

You won't find a player in any sport who has had more of a rollercoaster year than NBA point guard Isaiah Thomas. Many know the story of his sister passing away in a car crash last April, and Thomas suiting up for playoff game with the Boston Celtics the following day, posting a stat line of 33 points, six assists and five rebounds in a loss to the Chicago Bulls.

After finishing off a career season in Boston, Thomas was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in August, a team he has yet to debut for as he continues to work his way back from injury. It's been quite a nine-month stretch for the diminutive guard as continues his quest to prove the world wrong, and The Players Tribune has been there to capture every moment in a documentary series called "The Book of Isaiah" , which follows Thomas on his journey back to the court. In the latest video, cameras captured a lighter, hilarious moment of Thomas and his two kids eating dinner together, and somehow, the subject of Shaquille O'Neal's weight came up. When word reached the NBA on TNT set, Charles Barkley came running to Shaq's defense:

If there's a funnier video on the internet at this moment, I'd love to know what it is. The long pause where he contemplates if he should say exactly what's on his mind is just phenomenal:

Impeccable timing. Kudos to Shaq for being a good sport at first, saying "Kenny, you've seen my 4-pack," but then of course, things go off the rails as they tend to do on Inside the NBA. Only Chuck could get away with threatening to punch a child, followed by Shaq threatening him with a belt. Apparently, there is past history though:

Thomas' kid was well within his rights to come at Shaq. That's an image he'll never get over.

RELATED: Charles Barkley gives an honest -- and hilarious -- interpretation of how "trickle-down" economics works