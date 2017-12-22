Trending
Chuck Being Chuck

Charles Barkley gives an honest -- and hilarious -- interpretation of how "trickle-down" economics works

By
December 22, 2017

Charles Barkley recently threw his often-discussed weight behind Democratic senatorial candidate Doug Jones in order to help keep his home state of Alabama from electing Roy Moore. But the Round Mound of Rebound still has love for Republicans when it comes to their new tax plan.

During Thursday night's NBA on TNT coverage, Barkley called the tax cut a "big gift" ahead of the holidays. He also offered this honest -- and hilarious -- interpretation of how "trickle-down" economics work.

"I'm going to trickle my fat ass down to the jewelry store and get me a new Rolex," Barkley said with a laugh. "I'm not going to pass it to nobody."

Merry Christmas to you too, Chuck.

"Thank you, Republicans. I know I can always count on y'all to take care of us rich people, the one-percenters," Barkley added. "Sorry, poor people. I'm praying for y'all, but y'all ain't got no chance."

You can watch the full clip here:

No matter what side of the political spectrum you fall, I think we can all agree on one thing: ECON 101 would have been a lot more entertaining with Professor Barkley.

