Celebrate your Tiger excitement with this t-shirt

We know you already know, but...Tiger's back. If his performance in the Bahamas spiked your Tiger fever to an all-time high (and no, you're not alone), consider expressing your excitement in a t-shirt .

BreakingT, a social-driven e-commerce brand that memorializes popular trending topics in sports and news, has designed a "He's Back" t-shirt in just one colorway: red and black.

And BreakingT also goes to great measures to ensure you buy a t-shirt that fits perfectly: "Men should size up; women should size down," the website says. And it offers the following size chart for fit:

Chances are, you'll want to buy this t-shirt for yourself. But you can also be generous and buy one for every Tiger fan you know... of all the holiday gifts we've recommended , this one just might offer the best bang for your buck by a wide margin.

Shop for the "He's Back" t-shirt now ($25) .

All of our Holiday Gifts Guides: Holiday Gifts for Golfers | Gifts For Golfers Who Love To Travel | Gifts For The Golfer Who Has Everything | The Best Gifts Under $75

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS