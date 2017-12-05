Trending
Tiger mania

Celebrate your Tiger excitement with this t-shirt

By
2 hours ago

We know you already know, but...Tiger's back. If his performance in the Bahamas spiked your Tiger fever to an all-time high (and no, you're not alone), consider expressing your excitement in a t-shirt.

Buy this t-shirt now ($25)

BreakingT, a social-driven e-commerce brand that memorializes popular trending topics in sports and news, has designed a "He's Back" t-shirt in just one colorway: red and black.

A close-up look at the t-shirt

And BreakingT also goes to great measures to ensure you buy a t-shirt that fits perfectly: "Men should size up; women should size down," the website says. And it offers the following size chart for fit:

Chances are, you'll want to buy this t-shirt for yourself. But you can also be generous and buy one for every Tiger fan you know...of all the holiday gifts we've recommended, this one just might offer the best bang for your buck by a wide margin.

Shop for the "He's Back" t-shirt now ($25).

All of our Holiday Gifts Guides: Holiday Gifts for Golfers | Gifts For Golfers Who Love To Travel | Gifts For The Golfer Who Has Everything | The Best Gifts Under $75

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Related
Golf InstructionLeadbetter: Hit the gas to improve pitching accurac…
Golf InstructionJim Flick And Jack Nicklaus: Tee The Ball Higher On…
Golf InstructionFlick And Nicklaus: Releasing Correctly - Golf Dige…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection