Gifts for golfers who love to travel

There’s no need to wrap the same gifts for golfers year after year. Golf balls will always be an easy (and welcome) present, but branching out into other items would show your golf-obsessed friend that you care. We’re kicking off a series of gift guides for specific kinds of golfers with this crop of items for golfers who love to travel. From an ultra-light bag to all-weather gear, there are plenty of goodies that your favorite golfers probably don’t already have.

AER Travel Pack : This carry-on backpack is designed for the smart traveler who wants dedicated compartments for all his weekend-getaway essentials. It offers pockets for everything from a pair of golf shoes and a camera to a pair of sunglasses and a laptop.

Canon EOS Rebel T7i : If your golfer friend is getting into photography, an entry-level DSLR would be an amazing gift, but only if you’re willing to spend a goof chunk of change. This Canon EOS Rebel T7i is an especially good first DSLR because it offers auto features that make it less intimidating while still allowing a new photographer to experiment with manual settings. It also has a well-designed touchscreen and is compact enough to fit easily inside a golf bag.

Club Glove Las Bag Collegiate : There are three things to consider when buying someone a travel bag: 1) There’s no need for a huge bag, this “collegiate” size strikes a perfect balance of offering just enough storage while still being sleek enough to drag through an airport with ease; 2) Always buy the ClubGlove Stiff Arm ($30) in addition to the travel cover, because it’ll show your friend that you care about the lifespan of his driver; 3) Since this Club Glove comes in 16 colors, choose any hue but black to help your friend stand out and travel in style.

Electric Sunglass : An on-the-rise sunglasses company that'll help your favorite golfer travel in style.

FootJoy WinterSof and Rain-Grip golf gloves : Golfers who travel are likely willing to endure more elements on the course than those who play most of their rounds close to home. As such, a pair of rain gloves or winter gloves will go a long way. These rain gloves are designed to offer greater grip the wetter they get, and the winter gloves are made with a waterproof structured nylon lined with foam fleece to keep hands dry and warm.

Garmin Fenix 5 Smartwatch : A multi-sport GPS watch that’s perfect for fitness-first, adventurous travelers. It’s built to track everything you’d want to know about any activity you’re doing, including golf (it offers yardages to the front, middle and back of greens, and it keeps track of stats and offers images of the green). Also, it’s available in multiple models that vary in look and weight, ranging from rugged and athletic to sleek and professional.

GoPro Hero6 : Half the fun of traveling is documenting your experience, and a GoPro is an easy way to elevate your imagery from basic to stunning. And with new voice-command features, it’s perfect for golfers who want to capture action and beauty in a seamless way.

Hydro Flask : Golfers who travel quickly learn that being able to rely on a certain number of constants while on the road is a life-saver. One of those constants should be hydration. That’s why a traveler can never have too many hydro flasks. These containers are built with double wall vacuum insulation that keeps hot beverages hot for up to 12 hours, and cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours. Being able to keep one in a golf bag and in a suitcase would be a wonderful gift.

Lumina Power Bank : Juggling lots of devices on the road means charging lots of devices, and even if the golfers you know already have a power bank, and extra one is always welcomed. This Lumina is perfect for three reasons: 1-it’s sleek and lightweight, making it easy to pack; 2-it has dual charging ports, so it’ll give life to more than one device at a time; 3-it’s built for ultimate durability, making it perfect for outdoor use.

Puma PWRWARM Reversible vest : A vest might be the most necessary piece of outerwear clothing a golfer can own. They’re perfect for rounds that start chilly but end warmer, and they almost always allow for full range of motion. This particular model is reversible and packs into a small space, making it a traveler’s best friend.

Sun Mountain 2.5+ golf bag : The last thing a traveling golfer needs is a heavy golf bag. Also, since most adventurous types are likely walkers the lighter and more comfortable the bag, the better. Few golf bags offer a better marriage of weight and comfort than this 2.5+ model. It’s offered five colors, making it easier for you to customize a gift.

Under Armour Storm Jacket : This waterproof jacket is built with a 2-layer bonded fabric that is breathable for ultimate comfort. Plus, it’s lightweight and easily packs away into the smallest of crevasses.