British Open 2019: The story of the black-and-white print Nike golf shirt

Nike has made a habit of causing a buzz at majors, dressing its athletes in striking apparel and bold accessories. From Brooks Koepka's hats to Tiger Woods' mock neck golf shirts, Nike athletes always make a statement. The Open Championship is no different as three golfers wore a black-and-white print Nike golf shirt inspired by Irish folklore. Tony Finau and Jason Day wore the Nike Polo with black and white graphics during the first round of the tournament and Tommy Fleetwood donned the buzzworthy top on Friday.

Related: British Open 2019: Here's what your favorite pros will wear at Royal Portrush (and where to buy each item)

When asked about the monochromatic shirt post-round, Fleetwood said he was a fan of the style.

"I personally like it," Fleetwood said. "I've had more comments than I thought, so maybe I do have a bit too much of a colorful style because I just thought it was normal."

He's likely more accustomed to the unique design because it was inspired by Glasgow-founded design house, Timorous Beasties. The company specializes in modern toile and has popularized the look across Europe. Toile is a type of repeated decoration typically printed on the same fabric, often found on upscale fabric-backed chairs.

The Toile print on the golf shirt was inspired by the Legend of the Giant's Causeway. The Giant's Causeway is a famous landmark in Northern Ireland where volcanic rock formed to look like thousands interlocking columns. If you look closely at the shirt, you'll see images of the famous rock structure mixed in with golfers, mythological creatures, geographical prints resembling Ireland and a few disguised claret jugs.

Nike released The Nike Polo earlier this year and has remixed the design for each major. From Tiger Woods' "Frank" logo at the Masters to Rory McIlroy's washing machine decal at Royal Portrush, the simply designed shirt is made for customization. The small orange tag near the buttons of the shirt is a nod to the iconic orange shoe box Nike shoes come in. When purchased at select stores, the shirt comes in a shoe box inspired container.

BUY NOW: $75

Related: Nike releases Pebble Beach-inspired golf shoes in the "No Denim Allowed" collection