British Open 2019: The story of the black-and-white print Nike golf shirt

Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau and Jason Day all wore the Nike polo inspired by an ancient Irish legend
148th Open Championship - Day Two
Andrew RedingtonPORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 19: Tommy Fleetwood of England reacts on the 4th hole during the second round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Nike has made a habit of causing a buzz at majors, dressing its athletes in striking apparel and bold accessories. From Brooks Koepka's hats to Tiger Woods' mock neck golf shirts, Nike athletes always make a statement. The Open Championship is no different as three golfers wore a black-and-white print Nike golf shirt inspired by Irish folklore. Tony Finau and Jason Day wore the Nike Polo with black and white graphics during the first round of the tournament and Tommy Fleetwood donned the buzzworthy top on Friday.

When asked about the monochromatic shirt post-round, Fleetwood said he was a fan of the style.

"I personally like it," Fleetwood said. "I've had more comments than I thought, so maybe I do have a bit too much of a colorful style because I just thought it was normal."

He's likely more accustomed to the unique design because it was inspired by Glasgow-founded design house, Timorous Beasties. The company specializes in modern toile and has popularized the look across Europe. Toile is a type of repeated decoration typically printed on the same fabric, often found on upscale fabric-backed chairs.

The Toile print on the golf shirt was inspired by the Legend of the Giant's Causeway. The Giant's Causeway is a famous landmark in Northern Ireland where volcanic rock formed to look like thousands interlocking columns. If you look closely at the shirt, you'll see images of the famous rock structure mixed in with golfers, mythological creatures, geographical prints resembling Ireland and a few disguised claret jugs.

Nike released The Nike Polo earlier this year and has remixed the design for each major. From Tiger Woods' "Frank" logo at the Masters to Rory McIlroy's washing machine decal at Royal Portrush, the simply designed shirt is made for customization. The small orange tag near the buttons of the shirt is a nod to the iconic orange shoe box Nike shoes come in. When purchased at select stores, the shirt comes in a shoe box inspired container.
BUY NOW: $75

