British Open 2019: Here's what your favorite pros will wear at Royal Portrush (and where to buy each item)

It's not a huge surprise that at the final major of the year, the outfit scripting is very navy. With traditionally dreary weather conditions, Open Championship competitors will match their outfits with the dark skies. And with layering an integral part of planning for any golf played in the United Kingdom, darker shades can be easier to match rain gear and jackets to. Luckily, some of the tour's boldest, most stylish golfers like Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas will use these navy backdrops as an opportunity to use pops of color and bold patterns. Adding bright details to a dark base color is a safe way to add personality to an outfit, without creating a blinding look. We'll see that incorporated by some of golf's biggest apparel companies in our favorite looks for the British Open here:

Rickie Fowler, Puma :

Celebrating 10 years with Puma, Rickie Fowler will debut the new X_Collection at Royal Portrush. According to the company, the X_Collection fuses progressive design with classic style, deriving inspiration from traditional fabrics and patterns of the British Isles, with Houndstooth detailing and a navy, green and white color pallet that pays homage to the region where golf was born. Fowler will switch between a Houndstooth-inspired patterned golf shirt, Skerries Polo ($85), and a retro pocket polo, the Donegal Polo ($85). He'll wear each shirt in both green and navy. Fowler will also wear a modern jogger golf pant (Atrim Pant, $110 ) during the third round for a fresh, refined look.

First- and Final-round Shirt: Skerries Polo | BUY NOW: $85

Second- and Third-round Shirt: Donegal Polo | BUY NOW: $85

First- and Third-round Layering: Dunluce ¼ Zip | BUY NOW: $120

Second- and Final-round Layering: Rotation ¼ Zip | BUY NOW: $75

First-, Second- and Final-round Pants: Jackpot 5 Pocket Pants | BUY NOW: $85

Third-round Pants: Atrim Pant (in Peacoat) | BUY NOW: $110

Shoes: IGNITE PROADAPT X | BUY NOW: $200

Hat: P 110 X Snapback | BUY NOW: $30

Justin Rose, Bonobos

Justin Rose will continue his superior-style year with Bonobos, bringing strong looks in a variety of themes. He'll start out the week in a sleek all-black ensemble that's edgy and means business. The 38-year-old will switch to a brighter blue-stripe M-Flex Flatiron Golf Polo heathered golf shirt with a not-quite-navy but still ultra-stylish blue pant (Highland Tough Golf Pant, $128 ). Continuing on the gradually bolder path, Rose's third-round ensemble consists of a white pant and navy floral-patterned top. Rose will end the week in a Rose-pattern golf shirt , as is tradition now for him. All of Rose's scripting is included in Bonobos' 30 percent off sale , ending Tuesday (July 16).

Shirt: M-Flex Flatiron Golf Polo | BUY NOW: $47.60 (regularly $68)

Pants: Highland Tour Golf Pants | BUY NOW: $89.60 (regularly $128)

For a more in-depth look at Justin Rose's British Open Apparel: Justin Rose's Open Championship Bonobos outfits are on sale and shockingly affordable

Dustin Johnson, Adidas

World No. 2 Dustin Johnson will stick to his comfortable blue color palette at Royal Portrush, primarily in the Adidas Ultimate365 Gradient Polo. This golf shirt has a solid chest that is accented by distinct stripe patterns on the sleeves. This mixed pattern look is modern, athletic and adds a touch of style to Johnson, who typically dresses super traditionally.

First-, Second- and Final-round shirt: Ultimate365 Gradient Polo | BUY NOW: $65

Third-round shirt: Ultimate Color Block Polo | BUY NOW: $65

Pants: Ultimate365 tapered pant | BUY NOW: $90

Shoes: TOUR360XT golf shoe OR Adipure SP golf shoe | SHOP NOW: $170-$200

RELATED: The best Amazon golf deals for Prime Week

Jordan Spieth, Under Armour

Jordan Spieth's looks for the final major of the year are simple and classic, sticking to simple base colors and easy-to-match pieces. This allows his accessories to shine the brightest in his Open Championship scripting. Spieth's limited-edition Spieth 3 Golf Shoes feature pops of gold and maroon on the primarily navy shoe—a nod to the Royal Portrush Golf Club logo. The shoe collar lining is inspired the iconic carpet pattern seen throughout the clubhouse. The shoe will be available in very limited quantities.

First-round Shirt: UA Vanish Polo | BUY NOW: $70

Second-round shirt: UA Tour Tips Seamless Polo | BUY NOW: $85

Third-round shirt Shirt: UA Playoff Polo 2.0 | BUY NOW: $65

Final-round shirt: UA Tour Tips Seamless Polo | BUY NOW: $85

Pants: UA Showdown Tapered Pant | BUY NOW: $80

Belt: UA Braided 2.0 Belt | BUY NOW: $40

Shoes: UA Spieth 3 Golf Shoes | BUY NOW: $200

First- and final-round hat: UA Official Tour Cap 3.0 | BUY NOW: $35

Second-round hat: UA Elevated Jordan Spieth Tour Cap | BUY NOW: $35

Third-round hat: UA Jordan Spieth Washed Cap | BUY NOW: $28

Justin Thomas, Ralph Lauren

As to be expected, Justin Thomas will wear some bold looks at the Open Championship. The highlight of his outfitting will be his final-round tartan pants ($125). He'll pair the plaid pants with a soft pink golf shirt (POLO GOLF Classic Fit Performance Polo, $89.50 ) that will amp up 26-year-old's look.

First Round

Shirt: Performance Pique Golf Shirt | BUY NOW: $89.50

Pants: Performance Chino Golf Pant | BUY NOW: $98.50

Layering: RLX GOLF Stretch Wool Golf Jacket | BUY NOW: $228.00

Second Round

Shirt: For similar look, RLX Diamond Dot Airflow Jersey | BUY NOW: $69

Pants: RLX GOLF Tailored Fit Golf Pant | BUY NOW: $98.50

Layering: For a similar look, RLX Brushback Tech Jersey Quarter Zip | BUY NOW: $90

Third Round

Shirt: For a similar look, RLX YD Lightweight Tech Pique Golf Shirt | BUY NOW: $90

Pants: Performance Chino Golf Pant | BUY NOW: $98.50

Layering: For a similar look, Brushback Tech Jersey Half Zip | BUY NOW: $125

Final Round

Shirt: POLO GOLF Classic Fit Performance Polo | BUY NOW: $89.50

Pants: Polo Golf Tailored Fit Seersucker Pant | BUY NOW: $125

Layering: RLX GOLF Stretch Wool Golf Jacket | BUY NOW: $228.00