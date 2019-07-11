The best golf deals of the Bonobos Biggest Fit Sale

Take a look in your closet, is it time for an upgrade of your golf wardrobe? Put those ratty khaki shorts in the donation bin and retire any golf shirt with a hole in it. Now that you've cleared some room, take advantage of high summer sales and replace those pieces with newer, more stylish options. Bonobos is offering 30-percent off of everything online and in store for a limited time only.

Known for great trousers, the company has recently expanded its collection to include shorts and golf shirts that are on-trend and made with impressive quality. But quality does comes at a price: The pants typically range between $90-$140, shorts go for around $80 and golf shirts for $68. The sale starts Friday and runs through Tuesday (July 16). The 30-percent sale slashes golf shirts to under $50, shorts starting at $48 and pants ranging from $60 to $97. Here's a review of the best golf deals of the Bonobos sale.

M-Flex Golf Polo

The Bonobos M-Flex Golf Polo is one of the more versatile golf shirts out there. It's got precision-placed stretch panels, UPF 50 sun protection and an ultra-refined fit. The top comes in crazy patterns , classic solid colors and everything in between. It's the kind of shirt you'll want to fill your closet with because there is a variation for every occasion and mood.

Highland Golf Shorts

These shorts are designed for peak-summer temperatures. With a lightweight fabric and choice of 8- or 10-inch length, they won't add any heat. Like all of Bonobos' bottoms, the waistband is affixed with a shirt gripper gel to keep golf shirts tucked in and neat-looking.

Lightweight Golf Shorts

For an even lighter fabric, the Lightweight Golf Shorts are a polyester-nylon blend and a lightweight feel. Water-resistant and with sun protection built in, these shorts are built for summer golf.

Highland Golf Pants

Bonobos' best-selling golf pants, the Highland pants are made with a comfortable poly fabric that moves with you. An Italian slide snap instead of a button closure adds comfort, a more precise fit and adds sophistication to the look. Available in a variety of colors, these pants are offered in statement-making shades like soft pink, or classic muted tones like black or gray.

Highland Tour Golf Shorts

In addition to the shirt gripper gel and UPF-50 sun protection rating, these golf shorts have eyelets embroidered at the inseam for additional breathability and comfort. The Highland Tour Golf Shorts have an interior pocket that fits a phone and a special pocket for a scorecard that's designed to keep sweat from destroying your scores (both on the course and on paper).

Lightweight 5-Pocket Golf Pants

These pants transition off the golf course with ease. The heathered color options are stylish and will enhance any look. The lightweight construction is well-suited for those golfers who refuse to cave to the pressures of wearing shorts during heated rounds.

Highland Tour Golf Pants

After receiving rave reviews for the Highland Golf Pant, Bonobos designed the Highland Tour Golf Pant with all the features golfers loved in the original, but with even more performance-ready details. A touch of elastane in the primarily polyester build adds more stretch, and a zipper back pocket and interior phone pocket add utility. The modern color options are easy to match with, but a huge upgrade on your typical trouser shades. The Highland Golf Pant is a favorite of Bonobos ambassador Justin Rose.

Tech 5-Pocket Pants

The Tech 5-Pocket Golf Pants are the most advanced of the collection. Made from an ultra-breathable tech fabric, these pants absorb and wick away sweat fast to keep you cold even during the sweatiest rounds. They're water, stain and dirt repellent, and the 5-pocket styling provides a classic look with all-day comfort.

