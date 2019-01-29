27 minutes ago

Justin Rose's winning look at the Farmers Insurance Open

Rose's pineapple shirt turned heads while he led the charge at Torrey Pines
Farmers Insurance Open - Final Round
Jeff GrossSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Justin Rose of England prepares to putt on the South Course during the final round of the the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 27, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Just weeks after entering into a new apparel deal with menswear company Bonobos, Justin Rose made good on the endorsement, winning the Farmers Insurance Open decked out in Bonobos threads. Though the World No. 1 typically sticks to darker shades and solids, his Sunday charge came outfitted in a bright and energetic look. His Bonobos M-Flex Flatiron Golf Polo in Pineapple Stamps ($68) was a great example of the "non-solid solid trend" emerging in menswear. It's a printed shirt with a subtle design that almost looks like a solid from far away. It's a look Rose was eager to try out upon signing with Bonobos.

"I actually am looking forward to wearing a couple of fun prints here and there," Rose said, "But I think for me, [I like] wearing stuff that you don't necessarily see from 100 yards away, then when you're up close it's like 'wow that's a cool shirt.'"

Rose paired the eye-catching top with a simple bottom, the Highland Tour Golf Pants ($128). The navy pant toned down the ensemble for a great balance of color. Bonobos' golf pants are known for the gripper waistband that keeps shirts neatly tucked and an excellent 4-way stretch for superior comfort.

While Rose's final-round look was top-notch, he was able to display the variety of looks offered from the brand earlier in the tournament. During the first round he wore a gray long-sleeve golf shirt, similar to the collarless version, the M-Flex Long Sleeve Golf Polo ($78), on the Bonobos site now.

Farmers Insurance Open - Round One
Stan Badz

During the second round, Rose went for an all-black look that was polished-yet-athletic. He wore the black M-Flex Flatiron Golf Polo ($68) paired with matching Highland Tour Golf Pants ($128). The dark ensemble achieved a lightweight look from clean athletic tailoring, performance fabrics and coordinated accessories.

Farmers Insurance Open - Round Two
Robert Laberge

Rose started off the weekend with a clean white M-Flex Flatiron Golf Polo ($68) with navy Highland Tour Golf Pants ($128). Rose has maintained his traditional top-button look with the fashion-forward brand to produce clean-yet-stylish looks.

Farmers Insurance Open - Round Three
Jeff Gross

Overall, Rose came out strong style-wise all week at Torrey Pines. Rose's looks seemed to build toward the bright orange finale, but he seemed comfortable in each iteration of the brand's golf offerings. Rose will be wearing Bonobos apparel for off-the-course engagements as well and we can't wait to see him in the Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt ($88) that he's expressed excitement about.

"I love some of the bold prints Bonobos has and obviously that fits with my lifestyle how I live in the Bahamas," Rose said. "Quite often going out to dinner, I wear shorts and those prints on those shirts will look fantastic. And maybe I'll try to bring some of that to the golf course, too."

