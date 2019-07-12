Justin Rose's Open Championship Bonobos outfits are on sale and shockingly affordable

Since signing with Bonobos earlier this year, Justin Rose's shirts have become a can't miss at any tournament. From pineapple patterns to floral arrangements, the 38-year-old's tournament apparel scripting is like a how-to guide for dressing stylishly on the golf course. His looks for the Open Championship range from edgy to whimsical—driven by the versatile Bonobos M-Flex Golf Shirt and pulled together with the Highland Golf Pants. All four of Rose's outfits for the Open Championship are included in the Bonobos Biggest Fit Sale with prices discounted 30 percent Friday through Tuesday (July 16). Rose's outfits would normally cost you around $200, but with golf shirts for under $50 and pants under $90, all his looks are available for $137 total.

Thursday

Rose will start the week out at Royal Portrush in a monochromatic black outfit. It's a sleek look with an edgy finish. To properly pull off an all-black golf ensemble, clean edges and straight lines are key. That's where the quality-construction of Bonobos comes in. The company is known for designing golf pants with superior fits that are both complementary and comfortable. The back of the knee on the Highland Tour Golf Pants are specially engineered to allow mobility without looking sloppy. The waistband is lined with a shirt gripper material that will keep tops tucked and neat.

Shop Rose's First-Round Open Championship Outfit:

Shirt: M-Flex Flatiron Golf Polo (in Black)

BUY NOW: $47.60 (regularly $68)

Pants: Highland Tour Golf Pants (in Black)

BUY NOW: $89.60 (regularly $128)

Friday

While navy golf pants will always remain a classic, this slightly brighter color the company calls "After Midnight" is a great switch-up. The shade is modern and ultra-stylish. Rose will pair the blue-ish pants with a heathered stripe shirt to create a refined athletic look. If you're copying this look, be sure to select a heathered shirt with forgiving fabric that wicks away moisture, like the Bonobos M-Flex Flatiron Polo. The M-Flex also has UPF 50 sun protection and a ton of stretch to keep things cool and comfortable during heated rounds.

Shop Rose's Second-Round Open Championship Outfit:

Shirt: M-Flex Flatiron Golf Polo (in Blue Stripe)

BUY NOW: $47.60 (regularly $68)

Pants: Highland Tour Golf Pants (in After Midnight)

BUY NOW: $89.60 (regularly $128)

Saturday

Moving day at a major always requires a little spicier apparel. Rose's second-round white pant look is fresh and exciting. The golf shirt looks like it could be covered in polka dots at first glance, but is actually a floral design. The whimsical print is toned down by the dark navy base color of the shirt, a great move that will keep Rose looking refined, while allowing a little personality to show. White pants can be a challenge to pull off, but with the right tailoring and simplified accessorizing, it's a risk that pays off.

Shop Rose's Third-Round Open Championship Outfit:

Shirt: M-Flex Flatiron Golf Polo (in Flower Toss)

BUY NOW: $47.60 (regularly $68)

Pants: Highland Tour Golf Pants (in White)

BUY NOW: $89.60 (regularly $128)

Sunday

The rose patterned M-Flex Flatiron golf shirt has appropriately become Rose's Sunday tradition. Available in light blue and navy, this flower-covered top is trophy worthy and incredibly stylish. He'll pair the top with a simple navy pair of golf pants that will ensure the shirt is the main focus of the outfit. This is a look that can easily transition off the golf course and into the office, to parties and maybe even into the winner's circle for Rose.

Shop Rose's Final-Round Open Championship Outfit:

Shirt: M-Flex Flatiron Golf Polo (in Light Blue Rose)

BUY NOW: $47.60 (regularly $68)

Pants: Highland Tour Golf Pants (in Navy)

BUY NOW: $89.60 (regularly $128)

