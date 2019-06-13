Brooks Koepka's hats continue to generate strong reaction at the majors

Another major, and another Brooks Koepka hat has set the golf social-media world ablaze. The four-time major champion has debuted a new Nike cap at each major this year, and the reactions have been somewhat split but definitely impassioned. Not unlike the Nike Augusta-themed floral cap at the Masters , Koepka went with an even brighter floral hat for the first round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

The Nike AeroBill Classic99 Printed Golf Hat design was inspired by California Wildflowers, according to Nike. The print also includes a clamshell design and stone wash look to enhance the beachy feel of the hat, as a nod to the seaside links that hosts this year's U.S. Open.

Nike AeroBill Classic99 Golf Hat

Available at nike.com

BUY NOW: $35

Related: From Tiger Woods' colorful golf shirts to Brooks Koepka's floral hats, here's what your favorite pros will wear at Pebble (and where to buy each item!)

Twitter, of course, had a lot to say about the style. The reviews went from "fire" to Caddyshack quotes and even included a few comparisons to notoriously floral-dresser Duffy Waldorf.

RELATED: U.S. Open 2019: Minute-by-minute updates from Day 1 at Pebble Beach

Like it or not, you'll be seeing a lot of this floral pattern this week at Pebble Beach. The print on Koepka's hat can also be found on the outsole and in the lining of the Nike "No Denim Allowed" golf shoe pack that launched just before the start of the tournament.

The Nike Tour Premiere version ( above, top left ) and Nike Air Max 1G ( bottom right ) are sold out, but limited numbers of the Roshe style, Victory Tour and two women's golf shoe versions are available on the Nike website and at Dick's Sporting Goods .

Koepka's floral cap at the Masters earned similar attention, despite being much tamer in color and design. His Augusta-inspired cap (AeroBill Classic99) was primarily dark blue, with a white floral outline repeating. He paired the bold accessory with quiet, solid apparel to avoid a clashing of patterns and to keep the headwear on the main stage.

Available at dickssportinggoods.com

BUY NOW: $35

Though sans-flowers, Koepka also took a style risk with his headwear at the PGA Championship. The vertical "Nike" graphic was unlike the traditional swoosh golf hats fan are used to. Nike took inspiration from 1990's street style for apparel and accessory scripting at Bethpage.

In scripting released prior to the tournament, Koepka was set to wear a very different hat during two rounds of the PGA Championship. Unfortunately (or fortunately), the pigeon-covered Nike hat did not make its debut atop Koepka's head at Bethpage. The pigeon-inspired hat was supposed to pay homage to New York City with Nike's pithy description explaining the sweat-wicking fabric will keep you dry "while you chase after birdies." Instead, the hat he actually wore garnered a ton of attention, and is now available at most retail stores.

Available at nike.com

BUY NOW: $35

Regardless of your take of his choice of hats for the first three majors of the year, Koepka has us on the edge of our seats for the rest of the U.S. Open on onto the Open Championship when it comes to his headwear.

RELATED: U.S. Open 2019: There's nothing wrong with the U.S. Open that Pebble Beach can't solve

Check out Golf Digest Schools for the best in video golf instruction

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS