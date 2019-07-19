British Open 2019: The story of Day 2 at Royal Portrush in 9 (or so) sentences

Another long day of golf is in the books at the 2019 British Open and we have decided to keep it short in summing up all the action from Royal Portrush on Friday. Here's the story of the second round in 9 (or so) sentences.

1.) Shane Lowry is carrying all of Ireland on his shoulders.

The guy is flying the flag (literally) on his golf shoes and flying high atop the leader board through two days. The Guinness will be flowing from the claret jug come Sunday night if he keeps this up.

2.) Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson made history! (In a bad way)

For the first time, Tiger and Phil missed the cut at the same major. Ever. Wow. Speaking of Tiger …

3.) Tiger Woods just wants "to go home."

Tiger looked much better on Friday, but his 70 wasn't enough to stick around for the weekend. He also announced he's taking the next couple weeks off, including skipping the WGC event in Memphis . Sadly, there are weekend golfers who play more than this guy these days.

4.) J.B. Holmes played on his high school team as a THIRD-grader, is still good at golf.

When you spend two days at the top of the leader board at a major, fun nuggets like this resurface.

5.) Brooks Koepka hasn't "made anything," still lurks.

At five under, Koepka is in great position to finish in the top two for a fifth consecutive major. In other words, this tournament is probably over.

6.) Jordan Spieth has made just about everything, still lurks.

After scrambling his butt off for two days, Spieth is in contention at five under, trying to win his first event since the 2017 Open. The man loves slow greens. Well, and fast ones considering his record at Augusta. Let's just say the man can get hot with the putter.

7.) The British are coming!

Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood (!) are one shot back. Is it his time ?! At LONG last?!

8.) Justin Harding went from a near-death experience to nearly leading.

The South African picked himself up from that bunker mishap gone viral on Thursday, dusted off his pants, and shot the low round of the tournament (65) so far on Friday. Never give up, kids.

9.) Rory McIlroy makes a great Friday charge … but falls one stroke short of making the cut.

A second-round 65 couldn't undo the damage of his opening-hole 8 on Thursday.

