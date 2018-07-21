CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Jordan Spieth shares the lead with two players heading into Sunday's final round at the 147th Open Championship, but he's the clear betting favorite. Following Saturday's third round at Carnoustie, Las Vegas Westgate Superbook listed Spieth at 3-to-2 odds to reclaim the claret jug he won last year at Royal Birkdale.

Spieth's odds are much lower than that of 54-hole co-leaders Xander Schauffele (5/1) and Kevin Kisner (11/2). Of course, this isn't much of a surprise considering Spieth is trying to win a fourth major title before turning 25 next week, while Schauffele and Kisner are looking for maiden major victories.

A threesome of players, including Tiger Woods comes next at 14/1. The 14-time major champ shot a Saturday 66 to put him at five under, four shots off the 54-hole lead and in contention at a major heading into the final round for the first time since the 2013 Open. Also at five under and 14-to-1 odds is four-time major champ Rory McIlroy. The red-hot Francesco Molinari, coming off two wins and two runner-ups in his past four starts, is at 14/1 as well following a third-round 65 that puts him just three shots off the pace.

Not getting a lot of love is Kevin Chappell, who, despite being just two shots off the lead, is listed at 20/1 along with recent U.S. Open runner-up Tommy Fleetwood.

As for the longer shots to win on Sunday, there's Alex Noren (25/1), Zach Johnson and Justin Rose (30/1), Matt Kuchar (40/1), Webb Simpson (50/1), and Adam Scott and Tony Finau (80/1). Oh, and in the "So you're telling me there's a chance" range, there's Charley Hoffman (100/1), Austin Cook and Erik Van Rooyen (200/1), and Zander Lombard (250/1). The rest of the field is 40/1.

