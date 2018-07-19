147th Open Championship - Round One
British Open 2018: The best photos from Thursday at Carnoustie

For one day at least, Carnoustie fell short of its reputation as the most unforgiving test on the Open rota. Which is not to say it was easy—ask Brooks Koepka—but judging by these images from the first round, the feared course occasionally bordered on pleasant. Among some of our favorites:

Stan Badz/R&A

Russell Knox of Scotland hits a tee shot on the sixth hole. (Photo by Stan Badz/R&A/R&A/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Matthew Lewis/R&A

Justin Thomas plays his second shot on the 14th (Photo by Matthew Lewis/R&A/R&A via Getty Images).

GLYN KIRK

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama watches his iron shot from the 11th tee during his first round. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Stuart Franklin

Tiger Woods walks down the 17th hole during the first round. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Andrew Redington

Phil Mickelson of the United States hits his second shot on the second hole. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Richard Heathcote/R&A

Justin Rose of England makes his way through the stand towards the first tee (Photo by Richard Heathcote/R&A/R&A via Getty Images).

Jan Kruger/R&A

Jordan Spieth reacts to a tough finish on the 18th hole. (Photo by Jan Kruger/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

Matthew Lewis/R&A

Rory McIlroy plays out a bunker on the 1st fairway (Photo by Matthew Lewis/R&A/R&A via Getty Images).

Harry How

Sandy Lyle of Scotland walks across a bridge over the Barry Burn on the first hole. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Harry How

Dustin Johnson tees off on the ninth hole. Photo by Harry How

