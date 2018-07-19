British Open 2018: The best photos from Thursday at Carnoustie
2 hours ago
For one day at least, Carnoustie fell short of its reputation as the most unforgiving test on the Open rota. Which is not to say it was easy—ask Brooks Koepka—but judging by these images from the first round, the feared course occasionally bordered on pleasant. Among some of our favorites:
Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.