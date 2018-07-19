British Open 2018: Brooks Koepka's adventure in a Carnoustie pot bunker was easy for any hacker to identify with

We've seen some calm conditions early on Thursday at Carnoustie —though the scoring hasn't exactly been low, we haven't seen the typical blustery weather and struggles we're accustomed to seeing at past Open Championships.

With Brooks Koepka struggling to escape a pot bunker on his inward nine on Thursday, it finally feels like the Open has started. Sorry, Brooks. It's part of the Open viewing experience.

The back-to-back U.S. Open champion had quite the adventure in this pot bunker at the par-3 eighth hole. His ball barely rolled into the bunker, giving him a poor stance that's typical Scotland.

Koepka ended up making a double-bogey 5 at the par 3, and he finished his inward nine at 5-over. Not the start the Shinnecock champ would've hoped for—but he did give Open viewers a little taste of links golf—so there is that.

