Trending
Tour Life

British Open 2018: Jordan Spieth pays 9 pounds for a haircut, gets what he paid for

By
4 hours ago

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Jordan Spieth grabbed golf fans' attention by going low for a high finish on Saturday at the 147th Open Championship. And that was just his haircut.

On the same day Spieth got to nine under par to grab a share of the 54-hole lead at Carnoustie, he also showed off a £9 trim he got at a local barber shop. Not surprisingly, Spieth got what he paid for. Sorry, Jordan.

Even wearing a hat, the haircut was obvious. Here's a look from the front:

180721-spieth-hair.jpg
Stuart Franklin

And here's a look from the side after he took off his hat to shake hands with playing partner Kevin Chappell:

Harry How

Pretty, pretty short. . . Following his round, Spieth fielded questions on both his 65 that put him in a tie for the lead with Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner and his new do. Here was the humorous exchange between Spieth and The Athletic's Rick Reilly, who Spieth thought was put up to this particular line of questioning by his agent, Jay Danzi:

Q. Haircut?
JORDAN SPIETH: Yeah, you asked that because Jay told you to.

Q. No.
JORDAN SPIETH: Oh, you didn't?

Q. I'd actually like you to take your hat off for the crowd. It looked nice.
JORDAN SPIETH: No, my hair got a little long, and I needed to get a haircut, so I did this morning.

Q. How much did you pay?
JORDAN SPIETH: 20 pounds, I think. It was like a 9 pound haircut, and I tipped them.

I can attest that Reilly asked on his own because in discussing Spieth's new look we made an over/under bet on the price of the haircut. I took under £15. Cha-ching!

RELATED: 25 things to know about Jordan Spieth

Then there was this back-and-forth a bit later in Spieth's press conference:

Q. Jordan, can I just clarify, did you just go to Carnoustie town centre and find the nearest barber?
JORDAN SPIETH: Yeah, I don't even know where I went.

Q. Did they know who you are?
JORDAN SPIETH: I don't think so. They didn't really say much. He didn't really say much.

Q. He didn't say, "What are you doing?"
JORDAN SPIETH: He went a little high and tight. (Laughter). It was a little bit -- it was intended to be what I normally get, and instead he went a little shorter. Very British haircut. A little shaved on the sides, a little longer on top. It is what it is. Summertime, it works out.

So if Jordan Spieth reclaims the claret jug on Sunday, he's going to have shorter hair in all the ceremonial photos after. But hey, it could have been worse. At least he didn't get Rickie Fowler's Olympics haircut -- or hand one of his housemates this week the clippers.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tour Life

British Open 2018: Jordan Spieth pays 9 pounds for a haircut, gets what he paid for

4 hours ago
Pace Yourself

British Open 2018: Looks like this fan celebrated Tiger's Saturday charge a little too hard at...

6 hours ago
Style Statements

British Open 2018: Twitter can't get enough of Tom Lehman rocking a backwards hat at...

July 20, 2018
Wait, What?

Worst call in baseball history (and possibly sports history) takes place in Mexican League...

July 20, 2018
Chuck 'Em Up

This box score involving LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball is absolutely bonkers (in a bad way)

July 20, 2018
Golf Guy

British Open 2018: Following a three-under 68 at the Open, Brandon Stone went to play the Old...

July 19, 2018
The Cleveland Branch

The Cleveland Browns' 'Office' parody is pretty good (unlike the Cleveland Browns)

July 19, 2018
Green Jackets

Trey Burton's "Philly Special" ESPYs jacket is the second greatest green jacket on earth

July 19, 2018
Tour Life

British Open 2018: Kevin Kisner's key to leading? "Try to smash" Jason Dufner in the face of)

July 19, 2018
British Open

British Open 2018: Yanni's "In Celebration of Man" is back -- and it's as glorious as ever

July 19, 2018
Point Missers

Why was totally unmarketable Mike Trout making this young fan's day when he could have been...

July 19, 2018
When in Carnoustie...

British Open 2018: 11 scotches to drink for breakfast while watching The Open

July 19, 2018
Viral Videos

British Open 2018: Watch Jean van de Velde's epic collapse again -- in LEGO form

July 19, 2018
WAGs

British Open 2018: Past champ's wife asks fantastic question on the eve of this year's Open

July 18, 2018
Fake Football

A semi-statistical power ranking of 'Madden' cover stars

July 18, 2018
Growing Pains

British Open 2018: Even Rory McIlroy makes fun of his hairstyle from the previous Open at...

July 18, 2018
Random Daggers

Walmart's Twitter account daggers a Tennessee fan in most random thing you'll see all day

July 18, 2018
Gambling

Spurs fans won't want to see their team's NBA title odds following Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan...

July 18, 2018
Related
The LoopThe Jordan Spieth Slam-o-Meter: Monday at the Open …
The LoopJordan Spieth, 19, continues to turn heads - Golf D…
The LoopHow has Rory McIlroy's injury affected betting for …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection