British Open 2018 live blog: A wild Sunday awaits at Carnoustie

Sunday has arrived at the Open Championship, and, frankly, we’re hardly any clearer as to who will be called “Champion Golfer of the Year” before sunset than we were three days earlier. Jordan Spieth, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele start the final round at Carnoustie tied for the lead at nine under, but nine rivals are within four strokes—including some guy named Tiger Woods—and 16 are within five (six of them major champions). But maybe the list of contenders be even larger, no? Paul Lawrie did come back from 10 strokes to win at Carnoustie in 1999, and Padraig Harrington was six back before grabbing his first claret jug in 2007. As if you weren’t convince already that anyone really has a chance to make a charge, add in fact that the players are expected to face the windiest conditions they’ve seen all week. It all seems to be setting up a wild finish—one where the Barry Burn is likely to have a say.

All times local to Carnoustie.

12:25 p.m.: T-minus two hours until Tiger Woods tees off with Francesco Molinari. After two very average 71s, Woods did what he had to on "moving day" with a five-under 66. At one point he even held a share of the lead on Saturday. Dave Shedloski had this nice piece on Woods' round . While a Spieth victory would be pretty impressive, there would be no more seismic outcome than if Tiger were somehow able to pull it out today. The sportsbooks have him at 14-1 odds to do it , behind Spieth, Schauffele and Kisner.

12:20 p.m.: OK, so if not Spieth, then who will grab the claret jug? Funny, we were wondering that too and have this handy story for you on the 11 most likely golfers not named Jordan who can win on Sunday.

12:13 p.m: Everybody likes to talk about Spieth's impressive record at Augusta National and the Masters. But it's time to have a little more appreciation for what Spieth has done at the Open. Seven of his last eight rounds in the championship have been sub-70 (65-67-72-69-65-69-65-68). And the other was a 72 here in the first round on Thursday.

12:12 p.m.: Even though there are three men tied for the lead, the working premise (right or wrong) is that Jordan Spieth is the man to beat today after his impressive bogey-free 65 on Saturday . What's on the line for Spieth today is pretty unbelievable. If he wins, he'll become just the third professional to win four majors before turning 25, which he does on July 27 (joining Tiger Woods and Young Tom Morris). He'll be the first player to successfully defend his Open title since Padraig Harrington in 2007-08.

12:03 p.m.: The final pairing of Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele doesn't tee off until 2:45 p.m., but more than half the field has already begun play (three guys have actually even finished their rounds, Rafa Cabrera Bello shooting a one-over 72.

11:52 a.m.: We've got to hand it to the weather folks here in Scotland, they've been pretty spot on with their forecasts this week. And it appears to be more of the same today. For a few days now they've been saying Sunday would be the windiest round of the week, and that's been the case here in the morning. The call is for steady 15-20 mile per hour winds with some gusts around 25 mile per hour range. Suffice it to say, the weather could become a factor in the outcome of this event after all—even with the lack of any substantial rain this week.