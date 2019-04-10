Best Golf Resorts In The Midwest

THE AMERICAN CLUB

Kohler, Wis.

As might be expected in this company town, the suites are the most elaborate anywhere. As are the massages after a round at any of four Pete Dye designs at Blackwolf Run or Whistling Straits.

The Kohler Company Straits Course at Whistling Straits, Hole 2, Cross Country

ARCADIA (MICH.) BLUFFS

Incredible vistas of Lake Michigan give Arcadia Bluffs some of the most underrated, beautiful views in golf. The facility just opened a second 18-hole course in 2018 . The existing course is ranked 68th on Golf Digest's 100 Greatest Courses . Lodging includes quaint two- to four-bedroom cottages that also overlook the lake—the rooms made Golf Digest's 18 Coolest Rooms in Golf ranking .

Photographed by Dom Furore at Arcadia Bluffs in Michigan.

ERIN (WIS.) HILLS

Cottages patterned after those at Augusta National and Pine Valley overlook the sprawling lay-of-the-land layout that hosted the 2017 U.S. Open.

Photo by Dom Furore

FOREST DUNES G.C.

Roscommon, Mich.

Tom Weiskopf's 18 features a front nine reminiscent of Augusta National and a closing stretch straight from the sand barrens of Pine Valley. Tom Doak's new reversible 18, The Loop, opened in 2017.

2007 Golf Digest / Dom Furore

FRENCH LICK (IND.) RESORT

Pete Dye chopped the top off a mountain in creating the course ranked 19th among America's 100 Greatest Public Courses . Lee Schmidt recently restored the Donald Ross 18 and converted the Tom Bendelow Course into a compelling nine.

Courtesy of French Lick

GIANTS RIDGE

Biwabik, Minn.

When The Quarry at Giants Ridge opened in 2001, we hailed its Jeff Brauer layout as the first great design of the 21st century. Brauer's Legend course is also distinctive.

THE INN AT BAY HARBOR

Bay Harbor, Mich.

Built on the former home of a cement factory and quarry, Arthur Hills' 27 holes at this Northern Michigan resort include the Quarry, Links and Reserve. Dramatic views along the bluffs of Lake Michigan make for scenic holes that play tough when the wind is up. The views are just good from the Inn at Bay Harbor, which offers shuttle service from the resort to this quaint harbor town.

Brian Walters Photography

SAND VALLEY GOLF RESORT

Nekoosa, Wis.

The David McLay Kidd-designed Mammoth Dunes course opened in 2018, joining the Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw-designed Sand Valley, which debuted as Golf Digest's Best New course of 2017 . The resort continues to expand its offerings, including a newly announced non-traditional course, Sedge Valley, to be built by Tom Doak in the next couple of years.

Ryan Farrow

