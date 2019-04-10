Best Golf Resorts In The Midwest

THE AMERICAN CLUB
Kohler, Wis.
As might be expected in this company town, the suites are the most elaborate anywhere. As are the massages after a round at any of four Pete Dye designs at Blackwolf Run or Whistling Straits.
More Information
ARCADIA (MICH.) BLUFFS
Incredible vistas of Lake Michigan give Arcadia Bluffs some of the most underrated, beautiful views in golf. The facility just opened a second 18-hole course in 2018. The existing course is ranked 68th on Golf Digest's 100 Greatest Courses. Lodging includes quaint two- to four-bedroom cottages that also overlook the lake—the rooms made Golf Digest's 18 Coolest Rooms in Golf ranking.
ERIN (WIS.) HILLS
Cottages patterned after those at Augusta National and Pine Valley overlook the sprawling lay-of-the-land layout that hosted the 2017 U.S. Open.
More Information
FOREST DUNES G.C.
Roscommon, Mich.
Tom Weiskopf's 18 features a front nine reminiscent of Augusta National and a closing stretch straight from the sand barrens of Pine Valley. Tom Doak's new reversible 18, The Loop, opened in 2017.
More Information
FRENCH LICK (IND.) RESORT
Pete Dye chopped the top off a mountain in creating the course ranked 19th among America's 100 Greatest Public Courses. Lee Schmidt recently restored the Donald Ross 18 and converted the Tom Bendelow Course into a compelling nine.
More Information
GIANTS RIDGE
Biwabik, Minn.
When The Quarry at Giants Ridge opened in 2001, we hailed its Jeff Brauer layout as the first great design of the 21st century. Brauer's Legend course is also distinctive.
More Information
THE INN AT BAY HARBOR
Bay Harbor, Mich.
Built on the former home of a cement factory and quarry, Arthur Hills' 27 holes at this Northern Michigan resort include the Quarry, Links and Reserve. Dramatic views along the bluffs of Lake Michigan make for scenic holes that play tough when the wind is up. The views are just good from the Inn at Bay Harbor, which offers shuttle service from the resort to this quaint harbor town.
SAND VALLEY GOLF RESORT
Nekoosa, Wis.
The David McLay Kidd-designed Mammoth Dunes course opened in 2018, joining the Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw-designed Sand Valley, which debuted as Golf Digest's Best New course of 2017. The resort continues to expand its offerings, including a newly announced non-traditional course, Sedge Valley, to be built by Tom Doak in the next couple of years.
More Information