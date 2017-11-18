Trending
When the going gets tough...

Apparently, Lonzo Ball is a big baller, but NOT a big brawler (And now he's getting roasted. Again.)

By
6 hours ago

The good news for Lonzo Ball this weekend? People aren't making fun of his jump shot as much. The bad news for the Los Angeles Lakers rookie? He's getting roasted for something entirely different.

No, Lonzo didn't steal anything. That was his younger brother (allegedly), LiAngelo, who was recently arrested in China. And no, he didn't make any ridiculous claims. That would be his father, LaVar, who manages to make people wince every time he opens his mouth. Instead, Lonzo is getting skewered for doing nothing. At the wrong time, that is.

RELATED: Lonzo Ball roasts his dad in funny Father's Day commercial

During Friday night's game against the Phoenix Suns, a skirmish broke out right in front of the point guard, but Ball took one look and walked away towards the bench, choosing to leave his teammates -- some who rushed into the situation from across the court -- to fend for themselves. Lonzo may be a Big BallerTM, but apparently, he's not a big brawler. Check it out:

Here's how the 20-year-old who was the No. 2 pick in June's NBA Draft defended himself after the game.

"It's the NBA. People ain't gonna really fight, so I ain't trying to get no tech."

Hmm. Not surprisingly, people weren't pleased with Lonzo on Twitter:

But again, at least this put a pause on people criticizing his awful shooting (30.3% from the field and 50% from the foul line) so far this season.

For now.

RELATED: Skip Bayless wins for 2017's dumbest tweet with defense of Lonzo Ball

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Related
Golf InstructionLeadbetter: Hit the gas to improve pitching accurac…
Golf InstructionJim Flick And Jack Nicklaus: Tee The Ball Higher On…
Golf InstructionFlick And Nicklaus: Releasing Correctly - Golf Dige…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection