Apparently, Lonzo Ball is a big baller, but NOT a big brawler (And now he's getting roasted. Again.)

The good news for Lonzo Ball this weekend? People aren't making fun of his jump shot as much. The bad news for the Los Angeles Lakers rookie? He's getting roasted for something entirely different.

No, Lonzo didn't steal anything. That was his younger brother (allegedly), LiAngelo, who was recently arrested in China. And no, he didn't make any ridiculous claims. That would be his father, LaVar, who manages to make people wince every time he opens his mouth. Instead, Lonzo is getting skewered for doing nothing. At the wrong time, that is.

During Friday night's game against the Phoenix Suns, a skirmish broke out right in front of the point guard, but Ball took one look and walked away towards the bench, choosing to leave his teammates -- some who rushed into the situation from across the court -- to fend for themselves. Lonzo may be a Big Baller TM , but apparently, he's not a big brawler. Check it out:

Here's how the 20-year-old who was the No. 2 pick in June's NBA Draft defended himself after the game.

"It's the NBA. People ain't gonna really fight, so I ain't trying to get no tech."

Hmm. Not surprisingly, people weren't pleased with Lonzo on Twitter:

But again, at least this put a pause on people criticizing his awful shooting (30.3% from the field and 50% from the foul line) so far this season.

For now.

