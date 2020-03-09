Adidas' newest environmentally friendly collection aims to end plastic waste

Adidas released a capsule of apparel and footwear made from upcycled plastic waste found on islands, beaches and coastal communities—preventing it from polluting the oceans. Expect to see several Adidas athletes wearing Primeblue pieces at the Players Championship this week.

These materials were transformed into a high-performance polyester yarn that was used to create the Adidas Primeblue collection. The collection is available now at adidas.com ($65-$150).

The line is part of the global Adidas initiative to replace all plastics and polyester in its products with sustainable materials by 2024 . In the 2020 Spring/Summer golf collection, 71 percent of the apparel and 75 percent of the footwear uses material made from recycled polyester.

"Sustainability is starting to become a bigger part of our line every year and we're not slowing down," said Masun Denison, Global Footwear Director at Adidas Golf.

In addition to a limited-edition golf shoe, similar to the Codechaos shoe released earlier this year, the line includes two golf shirts and shorts for men and a sleeveless shirt and a skort for women.

Adidas Codechaos Primeblue Golf Shoes

This stylish and sustainable shoe is ultra lightweight and comfortable. The midsole is built with the company's energy returning Boost technology and the spikeless outsole give pro-level traction and stability. It's also available for women, retailing at $130.

BUY NOW: $150

Primeblue Men's Blocked Polo Shirt ($80)

This shirt feels great ethically, knowing it is environmental-friendly and literally with an ultra-soft stretchy fabric. The soft blue color options are inspired by its coastal sourcing and look great paired with the allover textured pattern.

BUY NOW: $80

Primeblue Women's Polo Shirt ($65)

A single pleat on the back of this shirt gives an upscale look to the athletic top. Gradient striping and a buttonless v-neck made it modern and great for warm weather golf.

BUY NOW: $65

Primeblue Men's Golf Shorts ($80)

Available in a quiet grey or bold blue, these shorts are versatile and flattering. The earth-friendly fabric has moisture-management qualities built in for an extra comfortable wear.

BUY NOW: $80

Primeblue Women's Golf Skort ($80)

This skirt has a slight compression fit that'll stay put throughout your round. It's got a zipped slit at the left leg to add extra style and a touch of flounce.

BUY NOW: $80

