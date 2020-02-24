84-year-old Ole Miss basketball fan sinks full-court putt to win Nissan, probably deserves Porsche

It was wild weekend in the world of hardcourt halftime entertainment. Out in Montana, MSU student Joe Thompson sunk a full-court shot to win $11,111 , celebrating with a fitting Kobe tribute while the gym went wild. Sources say it was the most exciting thing to happen in Montana history. Then, down in Oxford, Mississippi, an 84-year-old nana named Mary Ann Wakefield lined up this 94-foot bomb during a break in the hot Ole Miss basketball action and absolutely pured it. If you thought Patrick Reed winning the WGC Mexico was the feel-good golf story of the weekend (lol lmao rofl), then you clearly haven't seen this:

Here's the alternate angle. Really drink this in.

For her efforts, Wakefield won a shiny new Nissan Altima, but anyone who can drain a 90+ footer on the north side of 80 on a putting surface rolling at a cool 11 on the stimp deserves a hell of a lot more than that. We're thinking a Porsche, and make it a cabriolet so Mary Ann can cruise town with the top down.

Unfortunately for Ole Miss basketball fans, Wakefield earned the biggest cheer of the night, with the Rebels getting blown out 103-78 at the hands of their bitter rivals Alabama. They now sit dead last in the SEC ahead of only Vanderbilt, who also got sent to the funeral home courtesy of this vicious dunk on Saturday. Needless to say, the Rebels won't be dancing this season, but something tells us Wakefield will be doing a jig all the way down to the local dealership for her new whip.

