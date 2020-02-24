Trending
Long Shots

84-year-old Ole Miss basketball fan sinks full-court putt to win Nissan, probably deserves Porsche

By
2 hours ago

It was wild weekend in the world of hardcourt halftime entertainment. Out in Montana, MSU student Joe Thompson sunk a full-court shot to win $11,111, celebrating with a fitting Kobe tribute while the gym went wild. Sources say it was the most exciting thing to happen in Montana history. Then, down in Oxford, Mississippi, an 84-year-old nana named Mary Ann Wakefield lined up this 94-foot bomb during a break in the hot Ole Miss basketball action and absolutely pured it. If you thought Patrick Reed winning the WGC Mexico was the feel-good golf story of the weekend (lol lmao rofl), then you clearly haven't seen this:

Here's the alternate angle. Really drink this in.

RELATED: Giant leprechaun sinks full-court putt, wins Notre Dame fans U.S. Senior Open practice round tickets

For her efforts, Wakefield won a shiny new Nissan Altima, but anyone who can drain a 90+ footer on the north side of 80 on a putting surface rolling at a cool 11 on the stimp deserves a hell of a lot more than that. We're thinking a Porsche, and make it a cabriolet so Mary Ann can cruise town with the top down.

Unfortunately for Ole Miss basketball fans, Wakefield earned the biggest cheer of the night, with the Rebels getting blown out 103-78 at the hands of their bitter rivals Alabama. They now sit dead last in the SEC ahead of only Vanderbilt, who also got sent to the funeral home courtesy of this vicious dunk on Saturday. Needless to say, the Rebels won't be dancing this season, but something tells us Wakefield will be doing a jig all the way down to the local dealership for her new whip.

RELATED: Clemson fan drains full-court putt to win $10,000, sends home crowd into a frenzy

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Browns Beat

What could be more Cleveland Browns than live-streaming the open-casket funeral for their...

a minute ago
Shankapotomus

Do you have to quit golf forever if you hit a shank this bad on the first hole at the Old...

18 minutes ago
Viral Videos

The Norwegian broadcast of Viktor Hovland's winning putt was pure electricity

an hour ago
Long Shots

84-year-old Ole Miss basketball fan sinks full-court putt to win Nissan, probably deserves...

2 hours ago
Cancel Refs

G League coach Chase Buford goes on epic referee rant while looking an absolute madman

4 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

The Houston Astros have entered their "Nothing to See Here, Folks!" era

5 hours ago
Epic Posters

Future No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards ended Vanderbilt's basketball program with this dunk

February 23, 2020
Innovators

Bryson DeChambeau explains why he needed a towel guy as only Bryson DeChambeau can

February 21, 2020
Whoops!

Golden State's towel boy did the one thing you're not supposed to do as towel boy

February 21, 2020
Bagel Boss 2.0

Shortest player in NHL picks (and wins) fight against guy who can ride all the rides at Disney...

February 21, 2020
These Guys Are Good

Rory McIlroy's "stock" yardages this week in Mexico City will blow your mind

February 21, 2020
Make It Stop

Big Papi scores big L with ten trillionth terrible Astros take

February 20, 2020
Winging It

Virginia Tech fan watching basketball, dancing and eating wings is the hero we deserve

February 20, 2020
Gambling

Golf fans could not even believe that Byeong Hun An four-putted from 25 feet at the WGC-Mexico

February 20, 2020
Jehova's Witness

Nothing sums up the John Beilein era like this story of him trying to schedule a Cavs practice...

February 20, 2020
The Ageless One

Watching Ichiro Suzuki throw BP at Mariners spring training will restore your faith in...

February 20, 2020
Office Humor

Webb Simpson part of elaborate wardrobe scripting prank against his caddie

February 20, 2020
All The Feels

Sports produced two all-time father-son moments on Wednesday night

February 20, 2020
Related
The LoopDo you have to quit golf forever if you hit a shank…
Golf News & ToursThere's no stopping Morgan Hoffmann in his fight ag…
The LoopThe Norwegian broadcast of Viktor Hovland's winning…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved