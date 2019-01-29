Trending
Better Than Most

Giant leprechaun sinks full-court putt, wins Notre Dame fans U.S. Senior Open practice round tickets

By
an hour ago

If that sentence doesn't make any sense to you, don't worry, it's about to. Well, as much as a man dressed as a giant leprechaun draining a 94-foot putt at a Notre Dame basketball game with a stadium full of Senior Open practice round tickets on the line can possibly make sense, that is. Stop looking at us like that and just watch the video:

So, the whole Notre Dame thing explains the leprechaun, and the fact Notre Dame's Warren Golf Course will host the U.S. Senior Open this summer explains why said leprechaun is rolling a golf ball around a basketball court in an attempt to win practice round tickets to said U.S. Senior Open...mostly. What still needs an explanation, however, is why an arena full of college kids erupts like they just won the Mega Millions when, in fact, it was just U.S. SENIOR OPEN PRACTICE ROUND TICKETS. Only at Notre Dame, we swear.

That said, the putt itself is no joke. We've seen a few of these hardcourt bombs in recent years, so these college basketball surfaces must roll pretty true, but what was the last time you jarred a 94-footer? What was the last time you jarred a 94-footer in front 5,000 screaming 19-year-olds while dressed like Old Tom Morris's Irish cousin? Yeah, that's what we thought. So let's give credit where credit is due...even if we're still a little confused about this whole thing. P.S. Feels like we've seen that fist pump somewhere before...

