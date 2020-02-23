Future No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards ended Vanderbilt's basketball program with this dunk

At 14-13 overall, the Georgia Bulldogs will almost certainly miss the NCAA Tournament, meaning casual fans will likely never watch future No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards on the biggest college basketball stage. It's a situation reminiscent of Ben Simmons' at LSU, where he did not make the dance in his only season as a Tiger, but was selected first overall in the NBA Draft.

But Edwards wasn't going to leave UGA without providing a few memorable moments, like the dunk he threw down against Vanderbilt on Saturday night. If there was any doubt he was the future No. 1 pick, this slam erased it, and it may have also ended Vandy's basketball program in the process. Have a watch:

Goodness gracious, it sounded like he broke the damn hoop. Absolutely ferocious, and incredibly disrespectful to dance on that poor kid's grave after. To anyone saying "charge," just know that we all hate you.

As if Vandy wasn't dead enough then, the Dawgs actually killed them with a buzzer-beater three to win 80-78:

Tough first year for Jerry Stackhouse and the Commodores. Let's all pretend it didn't happen for Jerry's sake.

RELATED: Golden State's towel boy did the one thing you're not supposed to do as towel boy