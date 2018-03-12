2018 Masters Frequently Asked Questions

For golf fans, the phrase “it’s the most wonderful time of the year” isn't around Christmas. No, it's every spring at Augusta National, where the 82nd edition of the Masters Tournament will take place April 5-8. The season’s first major has produced some of the more memorable finishes in history of late, including last year when Spain’s Sergio Garcia captured his first major title in a playoff over Justin Rose. This year should be no different, as the Masters features one of the most exciting fields in recent memory.

Here are some frequently asked questions regarding the 2018 Masters.

When is the 2018 Masters?

This year Masters begins on April 5 and ends on April 8.

Where is the Masters played?

The Masters is played each year at Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia. It’s the only major of the four majors that is played on the same course every year.

Who founded Augusta National, and who designed it?

Augusta National was founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts. The course was designed by Alister MacKenzie.

What’s the par at Augusta National, and how long is the course?

Augusta National is a par 72, and it plays at 7,445 yards for the Masters.

When was the first Masters played? And who won?

The first Masters was played in 1934, and Horton Smith won by two strokes with a score of four-under par.

How many Masters have been played?

This year will mark the 82nd playing of the Masters.

What is the format of the Masters? How many players are in the field?

The Masters is a 72-hole stroke play event contested over four days. The field is one of the smaller ones on the PGA Tour schedule, featuring between 90-100 players.

How do you qualify for the Masters?

There are no qualifying tournaments for the Masters, and no alternate spots in the field. Players qualify for the Masters by invitation only, if they fulfil one of the 19 criteria, which can be found here at Masters.com . There are special exemptions, which are rarely given out. This year, Augusta National extended a special exemption to India’s Shubhankar Sharma.

How many players make the cut at the Masters?

In order to make the cut after 36 holes, players must be in the top 50 places, counting ties. Those within 10 strokes of the lead also make the cut.

What is the purse for the Masters, and how much does the winner get?

The total Masters purse is $11 million, with the winner receiving $1.98 million.

How much does the runner-up get?

The Masters runner-up gets $1.18 million.

Does the Masters winner receive anything else?

Yes, the winner of the Masters also receives a green jacket, which they began giving out in 1949.

Do you get a new green jacket if you win the Masters again?

No, a player that wins the Masters multiple times receives the same green jacket from his initial win, unless he needs to be refitted.

In the event of a tie at the end of 72 holes, how is the winner decided at the Masters?

If players are tied after 72 holes, the winner is decided in a sudden death playoff, beginning at the 18th hole and going to the 10th hole if necessary. If it goes to a third hole, it would go back to the 18th.

How many sudden death playoffs have there been in Masters history?

There have been 11 sudden death playoffs in Masters history, and none of them have ever advanced past two holes.

Who won the 2017 Masters?

Sergio Garcia won the 2017 Masters for his first major title, defeating Justin Rose in a playoff with a birdie on the first extra hole.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the Masters this year?

Tiger Woods will play in this year’s Masters for the first time since 2015, when he finished in a tie for 17th.

How many Masters has Tiger Woods won?

Tiger Woods has won the Masters four times, his last victory coming in 2005.

When did Tiger Woods win his first Masters?

Tiger Woods won his first Masters in 1997 at the age of 21. He is still the youngest player to ever win the Masters.

Who has won the most Masters?

Jack Nicklaus has won the most Masters, with six, his last coming in 1986 at the age of 46. He is still the oldest player to ever win the Masters.

Has any player ever won back-to-back Masters?

Yes, three players have defended their title at the Masters, Jack Nicklaus (1965-1966), Nick Faldo (1989-1990) and Tiger Woods (2001-2002).

What is the scoring record at the Masters?

Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth share the lowest score in Masters history, which is 18-under (270). Woods did it in 1997 and Spieth in 2015.

What is the largest margin of victory at the Masters?

Tiger Woods’ victory in 1997 was by 12 strokes, which is the largest margin of victory in Masters history.

What’s the highest winning score of the Masters?

The highest winning score of the Masters is one-over par (289). Three players have won at one-over, Sam Snead (1954), Jack Burke, Jr. (1956) and Zach Johnson (2007).

Has anyone ever won the Masters wire-to-wire?

Yes, five players have won the Masters wire-to-wire, Craig Wood (1941), Arnold Palmer (1960), Jack Nicklaus (1972), Raymond Floyd (1976) and Jordan Spieth (2015).

Has an amateur ever won the Masters?

No, an amateur has never won the Masters.

Does the low amateur receive an award?

Yes, each year the lowest amateur to make the cut is awarded with the Silver Cup, which was first given in 1952. In 1954 they also began presenting a silver medal to the second-lowest amateur.

What’s the closest an amateur has ever come to winning the Masters?

Three players have finished runner-up at the Masters, Frank Stranahan (1947), Ken Venturi (1956) and Charles Coe (1961).

What is the amateur scoring record at the Masters?

The amateur scoring record is seven-under par, shot by Charles Coe in 1961.

Who is the youngest player to ever play in the Masters?

The youngest player to ever play in the Masters is China’s Guan Tianlang, who competed in the event in 2013 at the age of 14, having qualified by winning the 2012 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. He’s also the youngest player to ever make the cut in a major championship.

Who broadcasts the Masters? When can you watch?

First and second round coverage of the Masters is broadcasted live on ESPN, beginning at 3 p.m. EST on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, live coverage is on CBS beginning at 3 p.m. and on Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. The Par-3 Contest is also on ESPN on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

You can also find live-streaming coverage of the Masters week on Masters.com, including featured hole coverage, featured groups and more.

What is the Par-3 Contest?

The Par-3 contest is played on Wednesday of Masters week and it’s open to any player in the field and any past champion of the Masters. Players can also bring wives, kids and friends to caddie for them in the contest. It played on the 9-hole, par-27 par-3 course on the property of Augusta National. Players can compete for a score or have someone hit shots on their behalf throughout the round. No player has ever won the Par-3 Contest and the Masters in the same year.

What is Magnolia Lane?

Magnolia Lane is the main driveway leading from Washington Road to Augusta National’s clubhouse. It’s called Magnolia Lane because there are Magnolia trees lined on each side the entire way to the clubhouse.

What is Amen Corner?

Amen Corner is the name for a stretch of the course that begins with the approach shot at the par-4 11th, then the entire par-3 12th and the first two shots of the par-5 13th. The term was coined by author Herbert Warren Wind when he used it in a Sports Illustrated article. This “corner” of the golf course is where some of the tournament’s most historic moments have taken place.

What is Rae’s Creek?

Rae’s Creek is a creek that cuts through the southeast corner of Augusta National, flowing along the back of the 11th green, front of the 12th green and ahead of the 13th tee.

What is the Champions Dinner?

The Champions Dinner is held Tuesday night of Masters week, and the only way to get in is to be a past champion of the Masters. It was started in 1952 by Ben Hogan, and the previous year’s champion’s sets the dinner menu each new year.

What is the Crow’s Nest?

The Crow’s Nest is a cabin on the property of Augusta National open to any amateur in the Masters field that wants to stay there.

What is Butler Cabin?

Butler Cabin is a cabin on the property where the winner of the Masters is presented with the green jacket, put on him by the previous year’s champion. The field’s low amateur to make the cut is also present during the presentation, as well as CBS’s Jim Nantz.

Who is Jeff Knox?

Jeff Knox is a member at Augusta National, and he is known for often playing in the Masters some years as a “marker”. This means when a player withdraws and the field is uneven, Knox will play alongside one of the competitors for pace of play purposes. He’s somewhat of a legend because of how good of a player he is himself.

How many world rankings points does the winner of the Masters receive?

The winner of the Masters receives 100 world ranking points.

How many FedEx Cup points does the Masters winner receive?

The winner of the Masters receives 600 FedEx Cup points.

How much do Masters tickets cost?

Augusta National would prefer you call them “badges”, and depending on the day, Masters badges can range from anywhere between $500 and $1,500 on the secondary market. Or, you can take your chances and sign up for the yearly Masters ticket lottery , which can get you much cheaper tickets if you are selected.

How many people attend the Masters?

One of the many pieces of information Augusta National doesn’t make public is the attendance size of the Masters.

Can you play Augusta National?

No. Augusta National is a private club only open to members and their guests.

Where can you stay if you go to the Masters?

There are plenty of affordable hotels in the area near Augusta National, all of which are ranked based on reviews on Hotels.com.

