To the winner goes the spoils: A brief history of the Masters prize money payout

If there’s one tournament in golf where how much the winner makes in prize money is truly ancillary to everything else that comes with claiming the title, it’s the Masters. The legacy of being one of the select golfers to own a green jacket, along with having a space in the Champions locker room, a seat at the Champions dinner and a place in golf history, is worth more than the payout that will be wired to your bank account.

Still, make no mistake about it, those who shake the Augusta National chairman’s hand in Butler Cabin at the conclusion of the tournament earn an impressive financial reward. The club usually releases the prize money payout during tournament week, so we don’t know what first place might have earned in 2020 (or at least we’ll have to wait until November).

A year ago the Masters prize money payout for the field hit an all-time high of $11.5 million, up $500,000 from 2018.

The champion, Tiger Woods, made a record amount as well, as the club gave out more than $2 million to the winner for the first time in Masters history. Woods earned $2.07 million, up from the $1.98 million that Patrick Reed claimed in 2018.

What’s interesting is to track how much Woods has made during his career at Augusta. Here’s a breakdown of his Masters prize money payout for every year he's competed as a professional:

1997: Win, $486,000

1998: T-8, $89,600

1999: T-18, $52,160

2000: 5, $184,000

2001: Win, $1,008,000

2002: Win, $1,008,000

2003: T-15, $93,000

2004: T-22, $70,200

2005: Win, $1,260,000

2006: T-3, $315,700

2007: T-2, $541,333

2008: 2, $810,000

2009: T-6, $242,813

2010: T-4, $330,000

2011: T-4, $330,667

2012: T-40, $32,000

2013: T-4, $352,000

2015: T-17, $155,000

2018: T-32, $63,663

2019: Win, $2,070,000

With his victory, Woods also returned to being the all-time career money leader in Masters history, jumping past Phil Mickelson. Woods had earned $9.49 million, with Mickelson having won $8.018 million.

Here’s a look at the top 25 on the Masters career money list along with some notable past champions and where they shake out:

Masters career money leaders

1: Tiger Woods, $9,494,136

2: Phil Mickelson, $8,018,037

3: Jordan Spieth, $4,561,156

4: Bubba Watson, $3,931,855

5: Adam Scott, $3,635,277

6: Justin Rose, $3,622,515

7: Ángel Cabrera, $3,473,357

8: Lee Westwood, $3,386,815

9: Sergio Garcia, $3,223,530

10: Fred Couples, $2,734,521

11: Vijay Singh, $2,541,305

12: Ernie Els, $2,486,843

13: José María Olazábal, $2,480,383

14: Rickie Fowler, $2,395,300

15: Charl Schwartzel, $2,349,563

16: Jason Day, $2,284,848

17: Retief Goosen, $2,277,980

18: Dustin Johnson, $2,156,475

19: Patrick Reed, $2,155,788

20: Rory McIlroy, $2,080,521

21: Trevor Immelman, $2,000,573

22: Paul Casey, $1,988,676

23: Matt Kuchar, $1,986,250

24: Zach Johnson, $1,898,652

25: Mike Weir, $1,869,337

Other Notables

63: Jack Nicklaus, $748,359

153: Gary Player, $239,552

195: Arnold Palmer, $139,163.33

290: Sam Snead, $50,881.25

354: Ben Hogan, $32,735

428: Byron Nelson, $15,686.99

497: Gene Sarazen, $7,077.25

And here’s the evolution of how much the champion has earned over the years:

1934: $1,500

1935: $1,500

1936: $1,500

1937: $1,500

1938: $1,500

1939: $1,500

1940: $1,500

1941: $1,500

1942: $1,500

1943-’45: No Masters (WWII)

1946: $2,500

1947: $2,500

1948: $2,500

1949: $2,750

1950: $2,400

1951: $3,000

1952: $4,000

1953: $4,000

1954: $5,000

1955: $5,000

1956: $6,000

1957: $8,750

1958: $11,250

1959: $15,000

1960: $17,500

1961: $20,000

1962: $20,000

1963: $20,000

1964: $20,000

1965: $20,000

1966: $20,000

1967: $20,000

1968: $20,000

1969: $20,000

1970: $25,000

1971: $25,000

1972: $25,000

1973: $30,000

1974: $35,000

1975: $40,000

1976: $40,000

1977: $40,000

1978: $45,000

1979: $50,000

1980: $55,000

1981: $60,000

1982: $64,000

1983: $90,000

1984: $108,000

1985: $126,000

1986: $144,000

1987: $162,000

1988: $183,800

1989: $200,000

1990: $225,000

1991: $243,000

1992: $270,000

1993: $306,000

1994: $360,000

1995: $396,000

1996: $450,000

1997: $486,000

1998: $576,000

1999: $720,000

2000: $828,000

2001: $1,008,000

2002: $1,008,000

2003: $1,080,000

2004: $1,117,000

2005: $1,260,000

2006: $1,260,000

2007: $1,305,000

2008: $1,350,000

2009: $1,350,000

2010: $1,350,000

2011: $1,440,000

2012: $1,440,000

2013: $1,440,000

2014: $1,620,000

2015: $1,800,000

2016: $1,800,000

2017: $1,980,000

2018: $1,980,000

2019: $2,070,000

