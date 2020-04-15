15 ways golf companies are giving back through coronavirus relief efforts

Several companies have found ways to give back amid the coronavirus pandemic. From golf companies like Seamus, Rhoback and Straight Down producing masks for healthcare workers to Linksoul's creative T-shirt design raising over $100,000 for relief efforts, there is no shortage of ways to give back.

Though you always have the option to donate directly to coronavirus relief organizations, several golf brands are encouraging customers to shop with a purpose through sales, deals and fundraising efforts. Here are some of the ones we've heard about.

Carts4Hearts

On Thursday (April 16), select brands are offering sales sitewide and matching the sale percentage with a donation to a coronavirus relief effort. Companies participating range from apparel, accessories, homegoods and even wine. Activewear company Rhoback known for performance-ready golf shirts and quarter-zips is offering a 20-percent donation with code CARTS4HEARTS.

Bedding company Loro Lino has the highest sale and donation percentage at 50 percent with code HEARTS.

La Matera, a brand that makes unique and stylish woven belts and accessories is offering 15-percent off and a donation to Frontline Foods with code CARTS4HEARTS.

A full lists of brands, discount codes and organizations receiving donations can be found at carts4hearts.com.

Above, from left to right:

Stern Lines Sweatshirt | Available at sternlines.com

La Matera Bariloche Belt | Available at lamaterashop.com

Rhoback The Antigua Q-Zip | Available at rhoback.com

Scout & Cellar Wine | Available at scoutandcellar.com

Addison Bay The Everyday Tote | Available at addisonbay.com

Wears Woody Sunstreaker "W" Trucker Hat | Available at wearswoody.com

Linksoul "Flatten The Curve" T-shirt

Linksoul is donating all proceeds from this limited-edition T-shirt to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Pre-orders opened March 23, and the company has raised more than $100,000 already.

For more information on the fundraiser, click here.

Linksoul "Flatten The Curve" T-shirt | BUY NOW: $40

Southern Tide Healthcare Heroes Collection

In an effort to support healthcare workers on the front lines, Southern Tide developed the Healthcare Heroes collection that includes a T-shirt, long-sleeve shirt and hat. All profits from sales on these items will go to the South Carolina Hospital Association.

For more information visit southerntide.com

Above, left to right:

Healthcare Heroes Short Sleeve T-Shirt | BUY NOW: $38

Performance Hat | BUY NOW: $29

Long Sleeve T-shirt | BUY NOW: $44

Thergun

The percussive massage device brand is offering an exclusive discount of up to $250 off select products for healthcare providers, now through May 4. If you're not a healthcare provider, you can still get up to $150 off any item. Theragun is also donating new devices to hospital break rooms to help with relief and recovery to more than 60 hospitals around the globe, and the company has donated thousands of masks and provided 250,000 meals to those in need through hunger relief organization Feeding America.

For more information visit theragun.com

Carl's Golfland

The golf retailer started a social-media campaign #Shankthisvirus, selling T-shirts with the phrase and donating proceeds to relief efforts and support funds at American Red Cross, Henry Ford Health System, Hurley Medical Center, St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital and Say Detroit Health Clinic.

For more information visit carlsgolfland.com

Ably's "Get One and Give One"

Ably is an apparel company known for making stain- and liquid-repellent clothing. The company is offering a promotion called "Get One and Give One," donating an item from its collection to frontline responders for every purchase made. With the code GIVING , get 25-percent off your purchase and get a free face mask with every purchase.

For more information visit ablyapparel.com

Burton

The snowboard company has shifted production to source and manufacture KN95 respirator masks for healthcare workers. The first shipment of 200,000 masks were delivered to hospitals in Vermont and New Hampshire earlier this month with the next shipment headed to New York City. The company plans to donate 500,000 masks in total. The company has also repurposed one of its Vermont facilities to produce face shields. The first shipment is set to be delivered to Boston Children's Hospital. Burton is encouraging people to donate new or used goggles through a program called "Goggles for Docs" that donates the protective eyewear to hospital workers. For those who work in the healthcare industry, Burton is offering 50-percent off products through the Burton Performer program.

For more information visit burton.com

Esquivel Shoes Esquivel X Collection

The high-fashion footwear company developed a permanent accessories collection called "Esquivel X." A portion of sales from this eight-piece line goes to Giving Children Hope, a non-profit organization that works to provide food and supplies to those in need both locally and globally.

For more information visit equivelshoes.com

BioSteel

Sports drink company BioSteel Sports Nutrition has pledged to donate up to $2 million worth of its Hydration Mix product to frontline workers, hospitals and patients during the pandemic. The mix, when added to water, supports hydration and boosts energy levels without the addition of sugar or caffeine. The mix contains vitamins to maintain hydration levels and supports the immune system.

For more information visit biosteel.com

Loading View on Instagram

Funboy Floats

The creative pool float makers recently launched a golf cart float to help lighten the mood at home. The float fits two people, has a removable sun shade "roof" and two cup holders. The company is also donating 20 percent of all profits to Feeding America in order to support food banks feeding those suffering during COVID-19.

For more information visit funboy.com

Zero Halliburton

While you might not be able to use them now, Zero Halliburton is discounting its luggage up to 70 percent so you can be prepared to travel when the time comes. The warehouse sale is going on now through April 24 and the company is donating 15 percent of proceeds to Feed the Frontlines, International Medical Corps and Direct Relief.

For more information and to shop the sale visit zerohalliburton.com

