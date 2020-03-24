Try these at-home wellness products to help calm your nerves and manage stress

Managing stress and anxiety levels is as important now as ever. Many golfers use their precious hours on the golf course as solace from stress, and with many courses around the country now closing due to COVID-19, it's important to find other ways to focus on wellness and develop new healthy habits. Here are a few items to help calm your mind, body and maybe even help your at-home golf training.

* All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Muse 2

Meditation has been proven to be a worthwhile activity for golfers . It's a great way to relieve any tension and nerves and focus the mind. The activity of sitting in silence can be tricky to get the hang of without any help. Muse is a great tool for mediation novices or experts. The headband-like device gives real-time feedback during meditation. Sensors on the device measure brain activity as well as tracking pulse and heart rate as the accompanying app provides guided meditations to calm you down.

Baloo Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets are great for calming nerves and encouraging a more restful sleep. The pressure increases serotonin production, which naturally converts to melatonin to help your body rest. This cotton blanket is breathable and has double-quilted stitching to ensure the weight is distributed evenly.

Nex Weighted Blanket

If you're unsure if a weighted blanket is right for you, there are more affordable options to try out. This blanket comes in a variety of weights and sizes. It's recommended to choose a weight that is 10 percent of your total body weight for the best results.

Theragun

You might be familiar with the recovery benefits of a percussive massage device like Theragun, but they can also provide great relaxation and sleep benefits. The company recommends massaging the arms, glutes, legs and any other tender muscles for up to two minutes before bed to downregulate (or calm) your nervous system and relax the muscles. Theragun is also running a promotion for up to $150 devices and is donating 100 meals to hunger relief organization Feeding America for every device sold during this sale.

Saje Aroma Om Deluxe Essential Oil Diffuser

Aromatherapy is about more than making a room smell better. It's a great way to lift your mood and prepare you for any task at hand. Energizing scents like citrus or cinnamon are said to help boost your mind and get you out of a funk. Oils like eucalyptus or lavender can help relieve stress and get a better night's sleep. Essential oils are also known to help cure ailments like headaches, boost the immune system and reduce inflammation. Some can be applied directly to the skin, others require a diffuser like this ceramic Saje device. Be sure to read the labels and directions on any oil before use.

Verilux HappyLight

Light therapy is the process of using artificial light to boost your mood. Many people use it to treat the winter blues, when exposure to direct sunlight is scarce. This sun substitute can regulate sleep cycles, energize you and strengthen the overall feeling of well-being.

