How one apparel company raised more than $90,000 for coronavirus relief with a clever golf T-shirt

In an effort to give back amid the COVID-19 pandemic, golf apparel company Linksoul came up with a golf-y way to support flattening the curve and slowing the spread of the virus. Linksoul founder Geoff Cunningham designed a shirt that likened coronavirus projection charts to the trajectory of golf shots with the phrase "This calls for the low stinger," across the shirt as another way of saying "Let's flatten the curve."

All proceeds from sales of the "Flatten The Curve" shirt ($40) will be donated to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, an organization that works to help the most vulnerable populations affected by the crisis and assists in providing supplies for healthcare workers and hospitals.

Linksoul opened pre-orders on its site on March 26 and at the time of publication of this article the company raised nearly $95,000 with over 3,500 shirts sold. Shirts are expected to start shipping by the end of April.

