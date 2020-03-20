How some golf companies are stepping up to help with the face-mask shortage during the coronavirus outbreak

The lack of face masks in the United States, and the world, is one of the major challenges associated with the spreading of the coronavirus. Medical professionals need them, as do members of the general population who are either infected or at high risk of contracting the coronavirus. To help with the shortage, two golf companies have stepped up.

Seamus Golf, known for their cool head covers , has new plans for their sewing machines. Instead of designing new head covers, the team at Seamus figured out how to make face masks. They estimate that in three days, they will be able to make 5,000 masks. The company has not yet started production.

Environmentally-minded golf sock company IS socks , whose socks are made with recycled coffee and plastic bottles, is including an N95 medical mask with each purchase. They are hoping that by including masks in shipments, the masks will be distributed to the people who need them most during the shortage.

"We encourage you to donate masks to people in your community who need them most," the company writes. "For example, nurses, firefighters and police officers, as well as the elderly and infirm. IS makes no profit, and we can’t distribute them all ourselves."

