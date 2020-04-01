Coronavirus relief efforts: 24 brands are uniting to donate proceeds to Brands for Better initiative

Several golf companies have stepped up to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak by developing face-masks at their production facilities . The growing list includes Seamus Golf, Summit Golf Brands, Foray Golf, IS Golf and Rhoback . Outside of golf, a collection of 24 brands have come together to launch an initiative called Brands For Better to give back to those affected by COVID-19. Participating brands will donate either a portion of gross sales or proceeds April 1 through May 1 to a charity of their choosing.

The endeavor aims to support those in need, while also supporting conscious consumer spending and keeping the economy functioning. Each brand maintains strong ethical standards throughout the production and distribution project to ensure safety for both the workforce and customers. Product categories range from apparel to tech accessories, home goods to grocery. We've highlighted a few brands participating, with a full list below.

Rhone: 10 percent of proceeds goes towards Direct Relief, a humanitarian organization. Rhone is primarily a menswear brand with apparel and accessories ranging from activewear to office attire. They did also recently launch a women's capsule collection in celebration of International Women's Day.

Revo Eyewear: 10 percent of proceeds go to Meals on Wheels. Revo eyewear borrows technology from NASA to create an ultra protective, clear and durable lens.

Dagne Dover: The accessories company known for its neoprene backpacks, duffles and handbags gives customers the choice of three charities that 10 percent of proceeds from sales in April will be donated to. The three options are CDC Foundation, Feeding America and Save the Children.

Faherty: The casual apparel company is donating 2 percent of sales to NYC’s COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund that supports nonprofit service providers struggling with the health and economic effects of the virus.

Greats Footwear: Brooklyn-based sneaker company Greats is donating $15 of every order this month to City Harvest, a food rescue organization based in New York City.

KITU Super Coffee: This coffee has 10 grams of protein with no sugar, lactose, soy or gluten in it. The company is giving back to Bowery Mission, a New York City organization that supports homeless and poverty-stricken populations, by donating three percent of online sales.

Nomatic: The travel and luggage brand is giving 2 percent of online sales to IRC, an organization that gives aid to refugees and people facing conflict and disaster.

Additional companies participating in Brands For Better initiative:

