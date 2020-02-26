Lilly Pulitzer releases Palm Beach golf-inspired print ahead of Honda Classic

What's companies are offering in the form of cool women's golf clothes and gear has greatly expanded over the last few years. Golf and athletic brands are developing apparel and accessories designed to help female golfers look good but that will also perform on and off the course. Whether you're looking for something to wear during your next round or a fashionable yet comfortable outfit to wear to a golf tournament, we're combing through the newest and most exciting women's golf products to keep you looking and feeling great.

Lilly Pulitzer Honda Classic Capsule Collection

Each year, Lilly Pulitzer's Print with Purpose program develops a collection themed around a unique print to support a charitable cause. This year, the company launched the Honda Classic Capsule Collection ahead of the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens. The bright print boasts imagery inspired by the tournament location, including a few water holes, palm trees, golf clubs and spectators. The line benefits the charitable organization Honda Classic Cares, which supports initiatives that advance and enhance the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of childhood diseases and disorders. Lilly Pulitzer is donating $51,000 to the cause. The collection ranges from jackets ($118) to skorts ($98) , hats ($40) to golf towels ($38) . It also includes two menswear pieces ($98-$108) and a youth girls dress ($68) .

Golf Digest SELECT: Winter Collection

Golf Digest SELECT is a collection of collaborative men's and women's golf products designed with some of the coolest brands in golf. From bold golf towels to stylish apparel, the collection is versatile and sure to turn a few heads. The recent winter drop included a statement-making belt bag from fashion-forward women's brand Foray Golf. The bag will help out with all those pocket-less golf outfits we struggle to find storage in. It fits a phone, credit card, tees—or anything else you need to carry hands-free. The bright red synthetic leather is durable with an abrasion resistant construction and a wipe-clean surface for simple maintenance.

