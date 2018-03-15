Best Women's Golf Shoes 2018\nWe've identified 25 options that match style with performance\n\nRelated: The Best Men's Shoes\nADIDAS ADIPOWER BOOST BOA\nThe foam collar helps secure your foot, while the BOA closure system allows you to make the slightest adjustments for an exact fit. \n\nPRICE: $180 | WEIGHT: 10.2 oz.BUY NOW\nADIDAS ADIPURE SPORT\n\nThe upper is a lightweight textile that's covered with polyurethane. The cover provides stability, and the perforation provides breathability—and a cool look. \n\nPRICE: $100 | WEIGHT: 7.6 oz.BUY NOW\nADIDAS PURE BOOST XG\n\nThere's a gap underneath the arch allows your forefoot and heel to move independently of one another. The upper is extremely lightweight and flexible. \n\nPRICE: $130 | WEIGHT: 7.9 oz.BUY NOW\nADIDAS RESPONSE BOUNCE\n\nThe microfiber leather upper is breathable and water repellent. The midsole is made of a lightweight foam to make for a comfortable walk.\n\nPRICE: $85 | WEIGHT: 9.7 oz.BUY NOW\nBIION\n\nThere are so many color and pattern options in these all-rubber shoes, you'll be able to find a pair to match every golf outfit you can think of. The ventilation holes keep your feet from overheating. \n\nPRICE: $90 | WEIGHT: 6.1 oz.BUY NOW\nCALLAWAY SOLAIRE\n\nCallaway's spikeless women's option has a lot of ventilation to keep your feet cool. The midsole is lightweight rubber, adding to this shoe's high level of comfort. \n\nPRICE: $70 | WEIGHT: 7.3 oz.BUY NOW\nECCO BIOM HYBRID 3\n\nEcco, who's been at the forefront of the spikeless golf shoe movement, has come out with this new outsole. The shape of the traction elements and the different materials provides grip that is durable, and allows for rotational movement. \n\nPRICE: $180 | WEIGHT: 10.4 oz.BUY NOW\nECCO CASUAL HYBRID\n\nThe casual look makes these easy to wear to, from and on the course. The upper is treated to be weather resistant. There are also color options that don't have the metallic coloring, if bling isn't your thing. \n\nPRICE: $160 | WEIGHT: 9.3 oz.BUY NOW\nFOOTJOY FJ SPORT RETRO\n\nThis waterproof, spikeless option from FootJoy is as easily worn around town as it is on the golf course. The gum rubber outsole provides long-lasting grip.\n\nPRICE: $115 | WEIGHT: 8.3 oz.COMING SOON\nFOOTJOY SPORT SL\n\nThese are spikeless, but you'll see the traction elements are kind of shaped like spikes. These 'pods' are strategically designed and placed to give maximum grip where it's needed. The lightweight upper is also waterproof. \n\nPRICE: $155/$190 | WEIGHT: 8.2 oz.BUY NOW\nFOOTJOY TAILORED COLLECTION\n\nCasual-looking shoes aren't for everyone. If you're into something that looks very classic, these are for you. There's memory foam in the footbed that'll give you a custom fit. \n\nPRICE: $175 | WEIGHT: 10 oz.BUY NOW\nG/FORE BROGUE CRUISER\n\nWe've said it once and we'll say it again: slip-ons are amazingly convenient. Having them be stylish is a nice bonus. The outsole has unique traction elements to give you enough grip even when you're swinging hard.\n\nPRICE: $250 | WEIGHT: 11.5 oz.BUY NOW\nG/FORE BROGUE GALLIVANTER\n\nThe Gallivanter has a lot of different style options, including a version with rubber studs on the toe, metallic color options and the option for a removable kiltie. The sockliner is antimicrobial and washable, making these easy to keep smelling nice. \n\nPRICE: $240 | WEIGHT: 10.5 oz.BUY NOW\nG/FORE STARS SLIP ON\n\nNot having to worry about laces is a great feeling. These patriotic slip-ons have a spikeless traction pattern on the outsole so they still function as golf shoes. \n\nPRICE: $225 | WEIGHT: 12.4 oz.COMING SOON\nNEW BALANCE MINIMUS WP\n\nWith its waterproof upper, you'll be able to take on rainy and dewy rounds. Technology from New Balance's running shoes can be found in this shoe, like the breathable, structured upper and the low-drop midsole for a natural feel. \n\nPRICE: $90 | WEIGHT: 7.6 oz.BUY NOW\nNIKE ROSHE G\n\nThe mesh upper helps make this shoe lightweight, as does the comfortable foam midsole. Traction elements varied in size provide grip on the course. \n\nPRICE: $80 | WEIGHT: 7.7 oz.BUY NOW\nPUMA BLAZE SPORT DISC\n\nThis spiked option from Puma features Puma's Disc technology, which takes the place of laces. It allows you to adjust the fit of your shoe by very small increments, making the fit more exact. \n\nPRICE: $140 | WEIGHT: 10.6 oz.BUY NOW\nPUMA IGNITE STATEMENT LOW\n\nThese look like shoes you'd wear around town, but they're actually waterproof golf shoes with a spikeless traction pattern on the outsole to give you grip on the course. \n\nPRICE: $120 | WEIGHT: 8.7 oz.BUY NOW\nPUMA MONOLITE CAT WOVEN\n\nThis is the lightest shoe on the list, mostly thanks to the mesh upper. They're very breathable, and the insole is made of yoga mat material to provide cushion during your walk. \n\nPRICE: $80 | WEIGHT: 5.3 oz.BUY NOW\nPUMA SUMMERCAT SPORT\n\nThe rubber outsole's traction pattern provides grip throughout your round, and the material that it's made of has a high resistance to wear and tear. \n\nPRICE: $80 | WEIGHT: 6.3 oz.BUY NOW\nTORY SPORT COLOR BLOCK PATENT LEATHER\n\nTory Burch's 1970's-inspired athletic line covers golf and tennis, and includes golf shoes. This shoe's upper is made from waterproof patent leather, and is lined with cotton and leather for a comfortable walk. \n\nPRICE: $278 | WEIGHT: 12.5 oz.COMING SOON\nTORY SPORT PERFORATED GOLF SHOE\n\nThis leather upper option has a spikeless traction pattern on the outsole, and a cool, classic leather upper to make it easy to wear wherever your day takes you after your round. \n\nPRICE: $250 | WEIGHT: 11.2 oz.BUY NOW\nTORY SPORT POCKET TEE GOLF LOAFERS\n\nThe calf leather upper has a sheen to it, and a place to store a tee. These slip-ons have traction elements on the rubber outsole to make the shoe both grippy and flexible. \n\nPRICE: $278 | WEIGHT: 9.9 oz.BUY NOW\nUNDER ARMOUR UA FADE RST\n\nThe pair photographed here has BOA closure technology instead of laces, but there's also a version with standard laces if that's what you prefer. The combination of spikes and traction elements on the outsole provide a heavy amount of grip.\n\nPRICE: $110/$140 | WEIGHT: 10.3 oz.BUY NOW\nUNDER ARMOUR UA PERFORMANCE SL\n\nThe microfiber upper is lightweight and breathable, and the added waterproof membrane protects your feet from the elements. The way the laces are attached to the shoe, you're left with a very secure fit. \n\nPRICE: $130 | WEIGHT: 10 oz.BUY NOW