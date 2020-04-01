Golf Pranks

The 22 Do's and Don'ts Of April Fools' Golf Pranks

At times, golf needs an injection of comedy. And sometimes that comedy comes at the expense of others. "The aim of a joke is not to degrade the human being, but to remind him that he is already degraded," George Orwell said. Granted, if that human being is playing golf, he or she is likely already feeling degraded. However, unlike the game's cruel twists, a well-designed prank, if the person has a sense of humor, should result in all parties breaking out in smile. Conversely, there is etiquette and protocol to such escapades. To provide clarity, here is our list of 22 do's and don'ts for golf course pranks.