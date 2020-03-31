What does it look like in the middle of a swing restoration project? Jordan Spieth can tell you: “I had gotten long and a little quick, and my grip had drifted very weak,” he says of his former swing. “The face was open, and I had to flip it at impact to try to square it.” The result? A two-year victory drought and some ugly numbers in the strokes-gained stats that Spieth focuses on.
Swing Sequence: Inside Jordan Spieth's swing restoration

A frame-by-frame analysis of how the three-time major winner is trying to restore his swing
