Work Hard, Play Hard

Your new favorite Premier League team has a putting green at their training facility

By
6 hours ago
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - 2019 International Champions Cup
Tottenham Hotspur FC

As an employee of Golf Digest, I can tell you with some degree of confidence that having a putting green in the workplace is great for camaraderie, morale, trash talking, losing money, your short game, and, least importantly, productivity. And although our beloved putting surface may have gone to the great clubhouse in the sky, Tottenham Hotspur have picked up the torch with what is, as far as we know, the first training facility putting green in Premier League history. Forget gelato Fridays and free yoga, this is the kind of HR amenity that truly keeps the comrades happy:

No word yet on whether it's Bermuda or Bentgrass, but either way we bet current and former Spurs stars/golf addicts Harry Kane and Gareth Bale have had their fair share of fun (and taken their fair share of money) on Hotspur Way links.

As for the putting green's effect of workplace morale? Well, Spurs just finished top four in the Premier League for the fourth season running and nearly completed the unlikeliest run in Champions League history, falling to fellow PLers Liverpool in the final back in June. Meanwhile, dreaded rivals Arsenal and corporate goliaths Manchester United failed to qualify for Europe's most prestigious competition yet again, and we're starting to think we know why...

RELATED: Tottenham ball boy baits opponent into yellow card, winks to fans, becomes instant legend

