Trending
Backyard Goals

Gareth Bale's backyard features three iconic golf holes, puts your lawn to shame

By
4 hours ago

Sorry, Jim Nantz and Mark Wahlberg. Gareth Bale's backyard puts your golf-centric lawns to shame.

In the fall we let you know the Real Madrid star had completed construction on a replica of TPC Sawgrass' Island Green at his Wales estate. According to the Sun, Bale has revealed two more holes, producing models of Augusta National's Golden Bell and Royal Troon's Postage Stamp.

According to South West Greens Construction, which built this hacker's paradise for Bale, the design took six months to build and was actually "finished" two years ago. However, they let the course mature since its completion before revealing it to the public.

If I'm a Real Madrid fan, I'd be petrified at this sight. With this in his backyard, there's a good chance Bale retires and never leaves his property again.

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Philly Legends

John Kruk slowly building cheesesteak empire like the Philly legend that he is

4 hours ago
Backyard Goals

Gareth Bale's backyard features three iconic golf holes, puts your lawn to shame

4 hours ago
And you are?

Here's Bo Jackson explaining his ridiculous career to an unimpressed kid

5 hours ago
Wedding SZN

Odell Beckham Jr. turned Sterling Shepherd's wedding into an episode of 'Dancing With the...

5 hours ago
Down Under Par

The holy war between kangaroos and golf pins rages on

7 hours ago
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods ranks first on this otherwise highly-flawed ESPN ranking of dominant athletes

8 hours ago
March Madness

March Madness re-primer: Who's left, who's not, and where the hell do we go from here?

8 hours ago
Perfect Marriage

7 big leaguers on how they balance baseball with their love of golf

March 20, 2018
Poor Seattle

Seattle doesn't even have an NHL team yet—and they're already arguing over the name

March 20, 2018
Netflix And Chill

The better version of "Friday Night Lights" is coming to Netflix in April

March 20, 2018
Spring Training

Russell Martin fought the netting and the netting won

March 20, 2018
Social Media Shutdown

Now would be a very good time to delete Facebook

March 20, 2018
Gambling

Tony Romo's PGA Tour debut offers up a great list of prop bets you should definitely bet on

March 20, 2018
Dodgers Die-Hard

This little Dodgers fan wants to help heal Justin Turner's boo boo

March 20, 2018
MLB

Martin Perez was injured by a bull. So he killed and ate it

March 20, 2018
WTF

Jordan Clarkson believes dinosaurs were once pets for a giant race of humans

March 19, 2018
Tall Tales

LeBron James once GAINED seven pounds during a playoff game, says new urban legend

March 19, 2018
Barf City, USA

Sonic to terrorize taste buds this summer with pickle juice slushie

March 19, 2018
Related
The LoopJordan Spieth responds to critics and haters in ste…
The LoopThis Week in Questionable Golf Attire: Davis Love I…
The LoopTee times, pairings for 2016 Players Championship -…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection