You could win a stay in the world's first Buffalo Wild Wings bed & breakfast during March Madness

It's March and that can only mean one thing: Madness. If you're not officially losing your brain for brackets, then you need to sit down and revaluate your life, because between now and April 6th, college basketball is life. But hey, don't take our word for it, just listen to the chicken and sports experts at Buffalo Wild Wings, who are getting in on the insanity with their own little slice of crazy pie: BnB-Dubs, a cozy bed and breakfast tucked within the chain's Lincoln Park location that will host four lucky (and privacy averse) college b-ball fanatics during the first 48 hours of the 2020 NCAA Tournament:

If you've always longed to trade your one-bedroom bachelor pad for a Buffalo Wild Wings broom closet, this is your chance. To book your stay, all you have to do is prove you're the world's biggest March Madness fan by posting a video to Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #bnbdubscontest explaining why that's you (preferably shirtless and in face paint). Submissions are open until March 12th and winners will be announced on Selection Sunday.

Amenities at BnB-Dubs include bunks beds, flatscreen TVs, basketball-shaped phones, a varsity jacket-slash-bathrobe with matching slides, and even a full-body towelette for freshening up after a soothing honey BBQ soak. Take a step inside the humble abode below.

No word yet on where you go to the bathroom, but that's another problem for another day.