Dedication is calling local radio to complain about UK basketball's seeding 10 minutes after back surgery

If Maryland does crab cakes and football, then Kentucky is all about bourbon and college basketball. Over in the big city, Louisville reigns supreme, but stray a few miles from the KFC Yum! Center, and the red gives way to blue faster than you can say Calipari. The Pat Riley of college basketball is a veritable cult leader around these parts and UK basketball is the gospel he preaches. The Wildcats aren't a distraction from everyday life, they're a way of living it, and if you've never been down Lexington way and experienced it for yourself, then just watch this. It should tell you everything you need to know and then some.

Sully here just came out of back surgery. He's still taking oxygen and morphine. Any normal human would rest up and have some Jell-O, but not Sully, because Sully just found out that Joe Lunardi dropped his Wildcats from a three to four seed in his latest Bracketology and he's not going to stand for that gotdammit. So what do you do when you're strapped to a hospital bed and your traditional means of exorcising your college basketball demons are not readily available? Well, you get on the horn with Kentucky Sports Radio , that's what.

In Sully' defense, we'd be pissed too. UK is currently ranked 8th in the latest AP poll , while arch rivals Loserville sit just outside the top 10 in the 11th spot. And yet, Lunardi projects Kentucky as the four seed in the South region and Louisville as the three in the Midwest. How does that makes sense? How is the 8th-ranked team in the country not at least a three seed when there are four teams per seed? Honestly, you'd have to ask Lunardi . . . provided Sully doesn't get to him first.

