Trending
110% Commitment

Dedication is calling local radio to complain about UK basketball's seeding 10 minutes after back surgery

By
5 hours ago

If Maryland does crab cakes and football, then Kentucky is all about bourbon and college basketball. Over in the big city, Louisville reigns supreme, but stray a few miles from the KFC Yum! Center, and the red gives way to blue faster than you can say Calipari. The Pat Riley of college basketball is a veritable cult leader around these parts and UK basketball is the gospel he preaches. The Wildcats aren't a distraction from everyday life, they're a way of living it, and if you've never been down Lexington way and experienced it for yourself, then just watch this. It should tell you everything you need to know and then some.

Sully here just came out of back surgery. He's still taking oxygen and morphine. Any normal human would rest up and have some Jell-O, but not Sully, because Sully just found out that Joe Lunardi dropped his Wildcats from a three to four seed in his latest Bracketology and he's not going to stand for that gotdammit. So what do you do when you're strapped to a hospital bed and your traditional means of exorcising your college basketball demons are not readily available? Well, you get on the horn with Kentucky Sports Radio, that's what.

RELATED: Kentucky student hits $19K half-court shot at College Gameday, celebrates with some hard F-bombs in ESPN's grill

In Sully' defense, we'd be pissed too. UK is currently ranked 8th in the latest AP poll, while arch rivals Loserville sit just outside the top 10 in the 11th spot. And yet, Lunardi projects Kentucky as the four seed in the South region and Louisville as the three in the Midwest. How does that makes sense? How is the 8th-ranked team in the country not at least a three seed when there are four teams per seed? Honestly, you'd have to ask Lunardi . . . provided Sully doesn't get to him first.

h/t Barstool Sports

MORE FROM THE LOOP
What goes up...

Feast your eyes on the floppiest flop shot ever flopped

2 hours ago
Ummm, OK

Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy's reason for wearing a Star of David necklace is interesting, to say...

3 hours ago
The Grind

Patrick Reed's Twitter blocking rampage, a Tiger Woods scare, and the most embarrassing golf...

4 hours ago
Mad Max

Max Homa spent the morning torching former NFLers' swings on the Twitter machine

4 hours ago
110% Commitment

Dedication is calling local radio to complain about UK basketball's seeding 10 minutes after...

5 hours ago
Tasty Treats

Tiger Woods might bring back an extremely popular dessert for the Masters Champions Dinner

6 hours ago
Browns Beat

What could be more Cleveland Browns than live-streaming the open-casket funeral for their...

February 24, 2020
Shankapotomus

Do you have to quit golf forever if you hit a shank this bad on the first hole at the Old...

February 24, 2020
Viral Videos

The Norwegian broadcast of Viktor Hovland's winning putt was pure electricity

February 24, 2020
Long Shots

84-year-old Ole Miss basketball fan sinks full-court putt to win Nissan, probably deserves...

February 24, 2020
Cancel Refs

G League coach Chase Buford goes on epic referee rant while looking an absolute madman

February 24, 2020
Monday Superlatives

The Houston Astros have entered their "Nothing to See Here, Folks!" era

February 24, 2020
Epic Posters

Future No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards ended Vanderbilt's basketball program with this dunk

February 23, 2020
Innovators

Bryson DeChambeau explains why he needed a towel guy as only Bryson DeChambeau can

February 21, 2020
Whoops!

Golden State's towel boy did the one thing you're not supposed to do as towel boy

February 21, 2020
Bagel Boss 2.0

Shortest player in NHL picks (and wins) fight against guy who can ride all the rides at Disney...

February 21, 2020
These Guys Are Good

Rory McIlroy's "stock" yardages this week in Mexico City will blow your mind

February 21, 2020
Make It Stop

Big Papi scores big L with ten trillionth terrible Astros take

February 20, 2020
Related
Golf News & Tours2020 Honda Classic tee times, viewer's guide - Golf…
The LoopFeast your eyes on the floppiest flop shot ever flo…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods says best part of 2019 Masters win rema…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved