Trending
The Lane Train

Yes, Lane Kiffin is claiming he offered Matt Leinart's 11-year-old son a scholarship to FAU

By
4 hours ago
Bethune Cookman v Florida Atlantic
Michael Reaves

Earlier this week, Fox Sports college football reporter Bruce Feldman tweeted out of video of former USC quarterback Matt Leinart's 11-year-old son Cole dropping a dime to his receiver in a flag football game. Feldman mentioned that Cole is "already 5-7 and has a huge arm," then adding, "Shocked that Lane Kiffin and FAU haven't already offered him [a scholarship]."

RELATED: Lane Kiffin's one-handed catch blows FAU receiver's mind

Less than two hours later Kiffin responded in what could have been a joking manner considering his hilarious Twitter presence, but apparently was not. He actually was way ahead of Feldman, claiming he has already made Cole the offer:

This is nothing new for Kiffin. The Florida Atlantic coach once offered 7th-grader David Sills a scholarship to play quarterback when Kiffin was still at USC back in 2010. Sills is now a star senior wide receiver at West Virginia University, where he's hauled in seven touchdowns this season, tied for the sixth-most in the NCAA. According to walterfootball.com, Sills is projected as the 11th best receiver in next year's NFL Draft. So there's no question Kiffin has an eye for talent, no matter how far away that talent is from being in college.

Like the Sills situation, this could all mean nothing when Lane is in his first season at Alabama seven years from now and Cole Leinart is playing somewhere else. But at least he has the inside track on him, due in large part to his relationship with Cole's dad Matt, who he coached at USC. If this kid is anything like his dad, he's going to be a stud. All Kiffin needs to do now is find a 12-year-old future Reggie Bush to complete his 2025 squad.

RELATED: Looks like Lane Kiffin was right about Tua Tagovailoa possibly leaving Alabama

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Annoying NFL Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: Is the Jon Gruden experiment already a bust?

14 minutes ago
Defensive Clinics

DeMarcus Cousins looks good in the swatting-little-kids'-shots phase of his comeback

an hour ago
American Heroes

Texas Robin Hood steals five cases of Bud Light WITH HIS BARE HANDS

2 hours ago
Inauspicious Beginnings

Knicks fan makes half-court shot before anyone on the actual Knicks makes any shot to start...

3 hours ago
Apocalypse Now

College GameDay forces Pullman, Washington to declare state of emergency

3 hours ago
The Lane Train

Yes, Lane Kiffin is claiming he offered Matt Leinart's 11-year-old son a scholarship to FAU

4 hours ago
Boban Smash

Watch Clippers monster Boban Marjanovic dunk without even having to jump

4 hours ago
Homers

Red Sox radio broadcaster falls out of seat during final out, making for a hilarious sound...

5 hours ago
Analysis

Charles Barkley says Markelle Fultz's jumper reminds him of his "crappy golf swing"

a day ago
Highlights

Zion Williamson makes absurd buzzer-beater look way too easy at Duke scrimmage

October 17, 2018
Never Change, Chuck

Charles Barkley reveals the one thing that can stop the Warriors (Hint: it's not another NBA...

October 17, 2018
Rants

Kevin Garnett says Minnesota Timberwolves owner "doesn't know sh-- about basketball"

October 17, 2018
MLB Playoffs

Manny Machado's dirty play in Game 4 of the NLCS is hardly anything new for him

October 17, 2018
NBA Tip-Off

The best, most ridiculous fashion statements from NBA opening night

October 17, 2018
Viral Videos

LeBron James is practicing literally every type of shot ahead of Lakers season-opener

October 17, 2018
NFL

Patrick Mahomes is so good that BBQ joints are re-arranging their schedules for him

October 17, 2018
Good Scrap Boys

This wild hockey fight was far more entertaining than McGregor vs. Khabib

October 17, 2018
News & Tours

UK golfer makes hole-in-one with putter, proving to ace-less golfers that hell is real

October 16, 2018
Related
The LoopDid Lane Kiffin bet his life savings on Marshall Fr…
The LoopLooks like Lane Kiffin was right about Tua Tagovail…
The LoopA running list of everyone who has turned down the …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection