Trending
Style Watch

Yasiel Puig wears shirt of himself fighting the Pirates, becomes instant Cincinnati legend

By
4 hours ago

Cincinnati isn't exactly flush with sports heroes. The closest thing they have, Pete Rose, is blacklisted for the rest of eternity, and the rest of the list is populated by lovable but ultimately underwhelming cult favorites like Boomer and Ickey and Joey. Yasiel Puig has been in town for a veritable cup of coffee skyline chili, but he already looks well on his way to legend status after not only attempting to fight the entire city of Pittsburgh earlier this month, but then wearing a shirt of the brawl's most indelible image to BP on Tuesday. Reds fans, have you ever seen something so beautiful?

Like the city of Cincinnati (and the Let-The-Kids-Play baseball community as a whole), Derek Dietrich—who sparked the whole dust-up by staring down a homer off Chris Archer—is 115% on-board with Puig's new drip. Best of all, however, you don't have to be Puig to don this incredible moment in Cincy sports history. The so-called El Guerrero Rojo ("The Red Warrior") graphic is available on both ringer t-shirt and 3/4-sleeve raglan from Cincy Shirts for $25 and $27 respectively. The cease-and-desist from the MLB is surely coming, though, so make sure to grab yours while you still legally can.

In the meantime, the Reds front office really needs to get on the horn with the good folks over the Sistine Chapel about a new ceiling fresco. Michaelangelo is just soooo 1508.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Double Duty

Football announcer and former quarterback not-named Tony Romo will cover golf this summer

3 hours ago
Style Watch

Yasiel Puig wears shirt of himself fighting the Pirates, becomes instant Cincinnati legend

4 hours ago
News & Tours

The Zurich Classic will again be using entrance music, and most of the song selections are as...

6 hours ago
Blast From the Past

What your favorite player looked like on NFL Draft night

6 hours ago
Two-sport Athletes

Steph Curry was asked about one of his shooting habits, so naturally he answered by talking...

6 hours ago
Money Talks

Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer has made more in two weeks than these PGA Tour pros have all...

9 hours ago
Instant Classics

Damian Lillard hits all-time buzzer-beater to win playoff series, waves goodbye to Thunder

11 hours ago
Pace of Play

Former MLB player sets speed golf world record for most holes played in 24 hours

April 23, 2019
The Grind

Brooks Koepka moves on from the Masters, a WAG's messy victory chug, and a Tiger Woods license...

April 23, 2019
2019 NFL Draft

NFL Draft 2019: Your team's *actual* NFL Draft needs

April 23, 2019
Meet the GOAT

You can meet Tiger Woods at Tiger Jam this year—but it'll cost you

April 23, 2019
Feed Zeke

Ezekiel Elliott responds to fat-shamers by having Dak Prescott shower him with popcorn at the...

April 23, 2019
Feel The Flow

Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker steals everyone's girlfriend with majestic head-first slide into...

April 23, 2019
Viral Videos

Ty Jerome's first pitch at a UVA game was so bad it could hurt his NBA Draft stock

April 22, 2019
WTF

Three-time Gold Glove winner Ender Inciarte uncorks what will likely end up being the worst of...

April 22, 2019
Easter Miracles

This fan's incredible hair has given the Utah Jazz reason to believe

April 22, 2019
The Masters

Tiger Woods' winning Masters putt already has 7.4 million more views than Patrick Reed's from...

April 22, 2019
Occupational Hazards

Terence Crawford retains welterweight title with massive uppercut to the groin

April 22, 2019
Related
The LoopBryce Harper is a two-hair-dryers, one-time kind of…
The LoopLittle Yankees fan never wanted Manny Machado anywa…
The LoopTodd Frazier's son rakes base hit, breaks out the s…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection