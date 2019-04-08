Trending
You and What Army?

Yasiel Puig tries to single-handedly fight entire Pittsburgh Pirates organization

By
31 minutes ago

As the old saying goes, you can take the Yasiel Puig out of LA, but you can't take the Yasiel Puig out of Yasiel Puig. Now a member of the Cincinnati Reds, Puig has been kicking around the NL Central for a few months, but officially announced himself to fans on Sunday when he single-handedly tried to fight half of Pittsburgh midway through the latest edition of their tepid division rivalry. THIS IS SPARTA!

The fun started when Pirates pitcher Chris Archer deliberately threw behind Derek Dietrich, who committed the capital crime of staring down a home run for a few precious seconds in the second inning. Manager David Bell was quickly out of the dugout to huff and puff, but everything was under control until Yasiel Puig came screaming out of stage right, ready to wipe the Steel City entirely from the map. The benches cleared, everything heated up and then cooled down, and just when it looked like the dust-up was finally dusted, Puig came charging in once more with feeling.

After the game, Puig delivered this lovely bit of nonchalant performance art about what actually went down out there.

RELATED: Youth baseball coach attacks parent with aluminum bat, probably shouldn't coach youth baseball anymore

Cool as an Antarctic cucumber, that man. But while Puig sometimes plays Mr. Suave on TV, this wasn't exactly his first rodeo, tormenting the Giants for years with his explosive bat (and temper).

While Yasiel seems calm about the prospects of getting suspended ("I didn't throw a punch," he says), his past histrionics make certainly improve the chances he'll fielding a call from Manfred & Co. in the coming days. But hey, when some dainty Persian god king comes at your civilization, you're not gonna just stand there and take it, and same goes for Chris F'n Archer.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
You and What Army?

Yasiel Puig tries to single-handedly fight entire Pittsburgh Pirates organization

31 minutes ago
Monday Superlatives

NCAA referees are really bad

an hour ago
Power Couples

Charley Hull brought Ozzie Smith, an MMA champion and her fiancé, to the ANA Inspiration

April 5, 2019
Golf & Media

Masters 2019: 8 things you should know about CBS' Amanda Balionis

April 5, 2019
Random Daggers

Judge gives Craig Carton a savage greeting in court before handing out jail sentence

April 5, 2019
Mickey D's All Around

Phil Kessel wins entire arena Big Macs, is an American hero

April 5, 2019
The Final Strokes

Masters 2019: A highly subjective ranking of the last 33 Masters-winning putts, from ho hum to...

April 5, 2019
The Masters

Masters 2019: You have one day at Augusta National. Here's how to spend it

April 5, 2019
The $10 Million Man

Stephen A. Smith categorically denies that he was the guy attempting to break up a fight Joel...

April 5, 2019
Gambling

Gambler offering to sell Texas Tech future bet potentially worth $300,000(!) for $65,000

April 5, 2019
WTF

Atlanta Braves Twitter has a deeply strange fixation with Tiger Woods

April 5, 2019
Cannons

Ramon Laureano is now a part owner of the Boston Red Sox after his latest ROCKET to get a at...

April 5, 2019
Thiccc

Guy tweets out picture of Sam Darnold in Jets uniform, Twitter responds by praising Darnold's,...

April 5, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson one-ups Tiger Woods with crazy video of his Masters-esque putting green

April 5, 2019
Golf Grub

I ate and graded every food item in the Masters concessions stand

April 5, 2019
Bad Breakups

Greg Jennings tells wild story of nasty ending with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay

April 4, 2019
Florida Man Strikes Again

Florida Man arrested after police find five bottles of Fireball in his golf cart

April 4, 2019
Grift City, USA

The Detroit Tigers are selling $20 bottles of dirt at their home opener

April 4, 2019
Related
The LoopLittle League is still a few months away, so here's…
The LoopPearl Jam and the best semi-official music bands of…
The LoopMilan Lucic hunting down and assaulting a Tampa Bay…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection