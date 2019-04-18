Trending
Baseball

Joey Votto further cemented his status as Internet's favorite baseball player with this historic first

By
3 hours ago
MLB: APR 17 Reds at Dodgers
Icon Sportswire(Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Between dressing up as a Royal Canadian Mountie, talking to Jerry Seinfield and David Letterman during games and politely tossing back bean balls at opposing pitchers, it's easy to forget that Joey Votto is one of the best hitters baseball has ever seen. This stat should serve as a reminder.

Votto, like the rest of the Cincinnati Reds, is in a slump to start the season, going 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. But only a man of great standing can make the insignificant historic, which is what Votto did with a pop up to first base in the eighth inning. Because it was Votto's first pop-up to first in 6,829 plate appearances over his 13-year career.

That would be a hit-to-first-base-pop-up ratio of 1,742-to-1.

For context, no other active player with at least 50 popups has avoided hitting one to first, and the next closest player with as many plate appearances without a first base pop-up is Alex Avila...who has half as many PAs.

Given the aberration, Votto is laughing this one off, right?

"No, that’s a sign that my hitting technique is completely off," Votto told the Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans. "There’s a reason I just spent an hour hitting after a day game after a night game. It’s not good. It’s definitely not a good thing. I rarely do that. That’s why when I saw it, I was like, ‘ugh, I’ve got a lot of work to do.’ But I’m going to put in the work, I’m confident it’s going to come. So, if you’re asking about me specifically, I’m confident. If you’re asking about the team, the offense, in particular, I’m very confident."

We do not deserve Joey Votto.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Big Cats on the Prowl

Even Michael B. Jordan has come down with a bad case of Tiger fever

3 hours ago
Baseball

Joey Votto further cemented his status as Internet's favorite baseball player with this first

3 hours ago
Celebrity Card

Shooter McGavin actor to avoid jail time for DUI, might still make the Tour Championship

4 hours ago
Trick Shots

You have to see this PGA Tour pro's 4-iron stinger to believe it

5 hours ago
Livin' La Vida Loca

Dwayne Wade chugs bottle of rosé while playing golf, already has retirement dialed in

April 17, 2019
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods listed among Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2019

April 17, 2019
Too Late to Apologize

The Tampa Bay Lightning's bizarre Twitter apology is only making things worse

April 17, 2019
Awkward...

Based off this clip, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson are as good as done in Golden State

April 17, 2019
No Hard Feelings?

This may be the saltiest denial of a handshake in the history of the National Hockey League

April 17, 2019
Runs in the Family

Paulina Gretzky films two-year-old son teaching grandpa Wayne how to handle a hockey stick

April 16, 2019
The Grind

Tiger Woods wins the Masters(!), Phil Mickelson’s all-time dagger, and the greatest four in...

April 16, 2019
All-World Ad Reads

Burger King and Wendy's should allow Kevin Harlan to eat for free for life after his on Monday

April 16, 2019
Spoils of Victory

Sweet Lou Williams celebrates largest comeback in NBA playoff history with...nachos?

April 16, 2019
Instant Legends

Is scoring your first career NHL goal in your first career NHL game in the Stanley Cup good?

April 16, 2019
Green Is The New Black
April 16, 2019
Human Bowling Pins

This Yu Darvish fastball could double as a weapon of mass destruction

April 16, 2019
Run Forrest Run

Believe it or not, the finish to the 2019 Boston Marathon has to be seen to be believed

April 15, 2019
Memory Lane

This is what the world was like when Tiger Woods last won the Masters in 2005

April 15, 2019
Related
The LoopJoey Votto hits home run for child battling termina…
The LoopCleveland Indians blow four-run 9th inning lead due…
The LoopThis epic bat flip and ensuing slow trot is what Ca…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection