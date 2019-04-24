What your favorite player looked like on NFL Draft night

Trending
Peyton Manning
Jamie Squire

It's easy to forget, but the stars of the NFL Draft are usually, beneath the stunting suits and goofy draft caps, little more than kids. Some of them even look like they could use a Proactiv endorsement. To celebrate the spotty complexions, youthful exuberance and return of the NFL's most irrationally optimistic weekend, we dug into the vaults to find the swaggiest (and sometimes sweatiest) old photos we could find. No matter who your favorite player is, something tells us you won't believe what they looked like on their first day on the job.

Eric Dickerson - 1983

Football Player Eric Dickerson Posing with Ram&#39;s Owner and Coach
Bettmann

John Elway - 1984

Portrait of John Elway
Bettmann

Richard "Refrigerator" Perry - 1985

Chicago Bears
Jonathan Daniel

Troy Aikman - 1989

Troy Aikman Holding Jersey
Bettmann

Brett Favre - 1991

Brett Favre - Atlanta Falcons - File Photos
Perry McIntyre

Drew Bledsoe - 1993

1993 NFL Draft
Focus On Sport

Marshall Faulk - 1994

1994 NFL Draft
Focus On Sport

Trent Dilfer - 1994

1994 NFL Draft
Focus On Sport

Keyshawn Johnson - 1996

Keyshawn Johnson, potential number one NFL draft pick, talks
New York Daily News Archive

Orlando Pace - 1997

Orlando Pace
Al Bello

Peyton Manning - 1998

Peyton Manning
Ezra Shaw

LaDanian Tomlinson - 2000

The NFL&#39;s No. 4 pick, LaDainian Tomlinson, is all smiles as
New York Daily News Archive

Chris Samuels and LaVar Arrington - 2000

NFL Draft 2000 Samuels
M. David Leeds

Eli Manning - 2004

2004 NFL Draft
Chris Trotman

Eli Manning Part Deux - 2004

2004 NFL Draft
Chris Trotman

Ben Roethlisberger - 2004

2004 NFL Draft - Day One
Tom Berg

Alex Smith - 2005

2005 NFL Draft
Sporting News Archive

Matt Leinart - 2006

2006 NFL Draft
Chris Trotman

Brady Quinn - 2007

2007 NFL Draft - April 28, 2007
Rich Schultz

Jamarcus Russell and Adrian Peterson - 2007

Radio City Photo Call For NFL Draft
Chris McGrath

Joe Flacco - 2008

Joe Flacco Drafted By Baltimore Ravens - Press Conference
Jeff Fusco

Sam Bradford - 2010

2010 NFL Draft Round 1
Jeff Zelevansky

Beast Mode - 2012

Bay Area News Group Archive
MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. - 2014

NFL: MAY 08 National Football League Draft
Icon Sports Wire

Ezekiel Elliott - 2016

NFL Draft - Red Carpet
Kena Krutsinger

Jamal Adams - 2017

SiriusXM At The 2017 NFL Draft
Lisa Lake
