What your favorite player looked like on NFL Draft night

It's easy to forget, but the stars of the NFL Draft are usually, beneath the stunting suits and goofy draft caps, little more than kids. Some of them even look like they could use a Proactiv endorsement. To celebrate the spotty complexions, youthful exuberance and return of the NFL's most irrationally optimistic weekend, we dug into the vaults to find the swaggiest (and sometimes sweatiest) old photos we could find. No matter who your favorite player is, something tells us you won't believe what they looked like on their first day on the job.

Eric Dickerson - 1983

Pinterest Bettmann

John Elway - 1984

Pinterest Bettmann

Richard "Refrigerator" Perry - 1985

Pinterest Jonathan Daniel

Troy Aikman - 1989

Pinterest Bettmann

Brett Favre - 1991

Pinterest Perry McIntyre

Drew Bledsoe - 1993

Pinterest Focus On Sport

Marshall Faulk - 1994

Pinterest Focus On Sport

Trent Dilfer - 1994

Pinterest Focus On Sport

Keyshawn Johnson - 1996

Pinterest New York Daily News Archive

Orlando Pace - 1997

Pinterest Al Bello

Peyton Manning - 1998

Pinterest Ezra Shaw

LaDanian Tomlinson - 2000

Pinterest New York Daily News Archive

Chris Samuels and LaVar Arrington - 2000

Pinterest M. David Leeds

Eli Manning - 2004

Pinterest Chris Trotman

Eli Manning Part Deux - 2004

Pinterest Chris Trotman

Ben Roethlisberger - 2004

Pinterest Tom Berg

Alex Smith - 2005

Pinterest Sporting News Archive

Matt Leinart - 2006

Pinterest Chris Trotman

Brady Quinn - 2007

Pinterest Rich Schultz

Jamarcus Russell and Adrian Peterson - 2007

Pinterest Chris McGrath

Joe Flacco - 2008

Pinterest Jeff Fusco

Sam Bradford - 2010

Pinterest Jeff Zelevansky

Beast Mode - 2012

Pinterest MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. - 2014

Pinterest Icon Sports Wire

Ezekiel Elliott - 2016

Pinterest Kena Krutsinger

Jamal Adams - 2017