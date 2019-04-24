What your favorite player looked like on NFL Draft night

It's easy to forget, but the stars of the NFL Draft are usually, beneath the stunting suits and goofy draft caps, little more than kids. Some of them even look like they could use a Proactiv endorsement. To celebrate the spotty complexions, youthful exuberance and return of the NFL's most irrationally optimistic weekend, we dug into the vaults to find the swaggiest (and sometimes sweatiest) old photos we could find. No matter who your favorite player is, something tells us you won't believe what they looked like on their first day on the job.
Eric Dickerson - 1983
John Elway - 1984
Richard "Refrigerator" Perry - 1985
Troy Aikman - 1989
Brett Favre - 1991
Drew Bledsoe - 1993
Marshall Faulk - 1994
Trent Dilfer - 1994
Keyshawn Johnson - 1996
Orlando Pace - 1997
Peyton Manning - 1998
LaDanian Tomlinson - 2000
Chris Samuels and LaVar Arrington - 2000
Eli Manning - 2004
Eli Manning Part Deux - 2004
Ben Roethlisberger - 2004
Alex Smith - 2005
Matt Leinart - 2006
Brady Quinn - 2007
Jamarcus Russell and Adrian Peterson - 2007
Joe Flacco - 2008
Sam Bradford - 2010
Beast Mode - 2012
Odell Beckham Jr. - 2014
Ezekiel Elliott - 2016
Jamal Adams - 2017