Trending
Trick Shots

Wesley Bryan shows he's still really good at trick shots after Bubba Watson calls him out

By
4 hours ago

Wesley Bryan's fantastic rookie campaign on the PGA Tour included a first win at Hilton Head in April and the tour's fastest round ever. But as good as he's proven to be at real golf, the rising star hasn't forgotten his trick-shot roots that first made him famous.

We found this out on Wednesday after Bryan responded to being called out by Bubba Watson for a "Flick of the wrist challenge." The two-time Masters champ posted a pretty impressive video himself casually holing a long putt with one hand that had to avoid other people walking on the green during a photo shoot. Still, we wouldn't technically call it a trick shot, because essentially, it's just a putt:

Loading

View on Instagram

Bryan was certainly up to the challenge, responding with the creative flair we've come to expect from the man who made up half of the Bryan Bros of viral video stardom. Check this out:

Loading

View on Instagram

Don't poke the bear is right. As neat of a trick as that is, it's probably child's play for Wes.

PODCAST: Wesley Bryan on getting Jim Nantz to cringe & his go-to chain restaurants

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Related
The LoopPrepare to be mesmerized by this two-handed, two-cl…
The LoopYou have to see this bowling alley trick shot to be…
The LoopMeet Tania Tare, your new favorite golf trick-shot …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection