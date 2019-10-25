Watch Tiger Woods put on a traj clinic while you wait for the Zozo Championship to resume

You gotta feel bad for the Japanese golf fans. After finally getting a PGA Tour event—with Tiger Woods to boot—to come to their country, a typhoon wiped out Friday's action and caused conditions too unsafe for spectators when play resumes on Saturday. But at least they saw Woods put on a show with an opening 64 at the inaugural Zozo Championship that included nine birdies over his final 14 holes. And a lucky few also witnessed the 15-time major champ put on a pre-tournament clinic. As in, an actual clinic.

Tiger turned the Land of the Rising Sun into the Land of the rising ball flight, showing off his incredible ability to control his trajectory. Sorry, make that TRAJ in Tiger terms . Check out this quick clip in which he first hits his patented stinger before taking a second shot high, in both cases drawing loud oohs and aahs from a mesmerized Japanese crowd:

He's pretty good, huh?

Anyway, Woods is scheduled to finally start his second round at 10:10 p.m. ET, which is 11:10 a.m. (Saturday) local time. In the meantime, watching these two shots—and these highlights from his first round —should hold you over.

