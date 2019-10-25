Trending
Tiger Watch

Watch Tiger Woods put on a traj clinic while you wait for the Zozo Championship to resume

By
27 minutes ago

You gotta feel bad for the Japanese golf fans. After finally getting a PGA Tour event—with Tiger Woods to boot—to come to their country, a typhoon wiped out Friday's action and caused conditions too unsafe for spectators when play resumes on Saturday. But at least they saw Woods put on a show with an opening 64 at the inaugural Zozo Championship that included nine birdies over his final 14 holes. And a lucky few also witnessed the 15-time major champ put on a pre-tournament clinic. As in, an actual clinic.

RELATED: Tiger Woods' wild opening round in 7 crazy stats

Tiger turned the Land of the Rising Sun into the Land of the rising ball flight, showing off his incredible ability to control his trajectory. Sorry, make that TRAJ in Tiger terms. Check out this quick clip in which he first hits his patented stinger before taking a second shot high, in both cases drawing loud oohs and aahs from a mesmerized Japanese crowd:

Loading

View on Instagram

He's pretty good, huh?

Anyway, Woods is scheduled to finally start his second round at 10:10 p.m. ET, which is 11:10 a.m. (Saturday) local time. In the meantime, watching these two shots—and these highlights from his first round—should hold you over.

RELATED: Watch Tiger Woods nearly get taken out by a microphone in Japan

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tiger Watch

Watch Tiger Woods put on a traj clinic while you wait for the Zozo Championship to resume

27 minutes ago
Saban Smash

Ask Nick Saban about his quarterback situation at your own risk

3 hours ago
From The Logo

Trae Young literally pulled up from the parking lot and hit shots multiple times on Thursday...

4 hours ago
Poor Decision-Making

The Bills are allowing fans to throw hatchets on Sunday. We repeat, the Bills are allowing to...

4 hours ago
What are Friends For?

Eddie Pepperell's primary motivation at the Portugal Masters is finding love for Martin Kaymer

4 hours ago
Close Calls

Watch Tiger Woods nearly get taken out by a microphone in his post-round press conference

a day ago
Fall Guy

Tacko Fall in concussion protocol after smacking head on ceiling/low-flying aircraft

a day ago
Guys Being Guys

The only thing funnier than the thought of a jacked Bryson DeChambeau is fellow pros' to it

October 24, 2019
Gus Johnson-esque

Damian Lillard throws down ferocious dunk, causes Trail Blazers announcer to lose his freaking...

October 24, 2019
footbrawl

Suspended high school football player plays under fake name in game, chaos ensues

October 23, 2019
Viral Videos

Is this 360-degree, behind-the-back, through-the-legs jam the best dunk of all time?

October 23, 2019
Beasts of the Southern Wild

TCU has a pretty weird explanation for its new alternate uniforms

October 23, 2019
Tough Guys

Jason Pierre-Paul gave the perfect response when asked about returning from a broken neck

October 23, 2019
Legends

Rejoice, everyone! James Holzhauer is about to return to Jeopardy!

October 23, 2019
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Looking...

October 23, 2019
Chuck vs. Shaq

Charles Barkley scores first big win of the season over Shaq on NBA Opening Night

October 23, 2019
Love Stories

Jason Day somehow won his wife over with a mullet, tight jeans and … a scrapbook?

October 23, 2019
NB(etting)A

The seven NBA bets that will save your 2019 gambling year

October 22, 2019
Related
The LoopWatch Tiger Woods put on a traj clinic while you wa…
The LoopAsk Nick Saban about his quarterback situation at y…
Golf News & ToursTour pro misses crucial putt at Q School, promptly …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved