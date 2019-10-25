Ian Poulter posts incredible video of flooded Japan golf course hosting PGA Tour

Japan waited a long time for the PGA Tour to play a first tournament there this week. Now the country is going to have to wait (at least) one more day for it to finish.

After a Tiger Woods birdie barrage hit the area on Thursday, an actual typhoon hit on Friday, postponing the second round of the inaugural Zozo Championship and completely drenching Narashino Country Club. According to the PGA Tour, more than six inches of rain were recorded at the tournament venue, causing the need for a Monday finish . And in case you needed proof, check out this incredible video captured by Ian Poulter that shows the golf course completely under water:

Wow. The movie "A River Runs Through It" comes to mind watching that. Fellow tour pro Justin Thomas couldn't resist tweaking Ian with a comment:

Yeah, white pants should probably be put away for the rest of the event. Of course, Thomas and all the players competing in the tournament had a lot of extra time on their hands. Here's how JT spent his day:

What a day, indeed, but Domino's? Interesting choice. . .

And GOLFTV shared another video that showed just how much rain the area received:

Stay safe out there, everyone. And if you're looking for food recommendations, you should probably ask someone other than Justin Thomas.

