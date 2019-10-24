Typhoon tempers Tiger mania, second round of the Zozo Championship postponed until Saturday

Tiger mania was ramped up following Tiger Woods’ opening round of six-under-par 64 in the Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan, on Thursday, but an impending typhoon has intervened and the start of the second round was postponed until Saturday morning (5:30 p.m. EDT Friday).

The PGA Tour announced the postponement at 5:30 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, citing heavy rain in the area. Typhoon Bualoi was expected to bring as much as five inches of rain to the region.

The Weather Channel forecast for Chiba, Japan, at which Narashino Country Club is located, called for rain all day, with a 100-percent chance of heavy rain from noon to 4 p.m., Japan time.

Less than two weeks ago, Typhoon Hagibis ravaged the area.

Woods, making his first start of the new 2019-'20 PGA Tour season and playing in Japan for the first time in 13 years, attracted a massive crowd that he did not disappoint. Though he bogeyed his first three holes, he made nine birdies over his final 15 holes. He is tied for the lead with Gary Woodland.

It was the first tournament golf Woods had played since the BMW Championship in August.