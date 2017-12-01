Watch Justin Thomas nearly whiff on a lefty swing with his ball against a rock at the Hero World Challenge

Justin Thomas has faced some challenging situations in his young PGA Tour career. The one he faced on Friday at the Hero World Challenge wouldn't necessarily rank among the most testing moments in competition, but it sure was unique.

Near the end of his second round, Thomas' ball was sitting against a rock in the sandy waste area on the par-5 15th hole. His ball would've moved if Thomas moved the rock, so the 25-year-old decided to try to pitch it back into the fairway despite the rocky lie.

The result? JT's first lefty attempt wasn't too successful -- hitting mostly rock and not golf ball. Then he knocked it out with his second attempt -- but not before doing enough damage, not just to his iron, but to his score, too.

Thomas ended up bogeying the hole, starting a chain of three straight bogeys to derail his second round a bit. JT ended up with a second-round 70, putting him seven back of Charley Hoffman's lead.

Undoubtedly, though, Thomas' biggest highlight this week will be having played with his childhood idol, Tiger Woods . Even a scuffed up iron won't be able to ruin JT's time in the Bahamas.

