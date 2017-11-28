Justin Thomas has the perfect approach for his pairing with Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods said during his Tuesday press conference that he'd like for his kids to see him do the things that made him a "YouTube golfer." But there are plenty of young PGA Tour starts who have never witnessed Woods playing at his peak, either.

That includes Justin Thomas, who will play with Woods in Thursday's first round at the Hero World Challenge. Incredibly, the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year is one of five players in this week's 18-man field who have never competed in a tournament won by Woods. But while Thomas is certainly excited to be teeing it up with his childhood idol, that doesn't mean he's going to go easy on Woods, who was recently one of his assistant captains at the Presidents Cup. Listen to JT's perfect -- and candid -- approach to his pairing with the 14-time major champ.

"I'm also looking forward to trying to kick his ass to be perfectly honest," Thomas said with an evil cackle. OK, so maybe it was just a cackle, but that was definitely a pretty solid cackle.

And good for Thomas. You can both respect your elders and also try to beat them on the course. However, in addition to never playing with Woods in his prime, there's a good chance he also doesn't remember what Woods once did to a talkative Stephen Ames (And others). Tread lightly, JT.

