Justin Thomas forgot he won $10 million bonus for FedEx Cup

The accomplishments were many for Justin Thomas last season. He won five times, including his first major championship. Turned in just the eighth sub-60 in PGA Tour history at the Sony Open, following it up with a record-setting 63 at the U.S. Open. And though he finished second at the Tour Championship, his year-long feats were good enough to earn the FedEx Cup and its $10 million winner's check.

Given Thomas bought a custom Ranger Rover after his back-to-back Hawaii wins, the 24-year-old had to pull the trigger on something extravagant, yes? Not quite. According to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard, Thomas totally forgot about the $10 million bonus.

“(Kevin Chappell) asked me at the Presidents Cup, ‘Did you get it?’” Thomas said to Hoggard at the Hero World Challenge. “I was like, ‘Get what?’ He was talking about the bonus. I had to ask my dad if it had come in.”

Granted, Thomas has already racked up $18 million in PGA Tour earnings in his fledgling career. Still, how are you not refreshing your account every minute to see if the $10 million has cleared?

Thomas remarked that the check eventually found its way into his bank, but that he hasn't done anything crazy with the cash yet. “Maybe I got a little nicer bottle of wine at dinner, but not much," Thomas said.

Shrugging off $10 million. That's how you know you're living life right.

